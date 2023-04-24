BREAKING: Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen wins the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year award 

The NBA has announced that one-time All-Star Lauri Markkanen has won the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year award. The Utah Jazz forward's consistency throughout the 2022-23 NBA season was key to him winning the award over candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson, who both had incredible seasons.

The Finnish basketball star came out on top in the voting process with 69 first-place votes to win the award. Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard, followed Markkanen with 34 first-place votes. The New York Knicks' star guard, Brunson, finished in third place in the voting results.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Lauri Markkanen finished with 69 1st place votes to win the Most Improved Player award.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished in second place with 24 1st place votes, followed by Jalen Brunson who earned four 1st place votes.



Did the voters get it right? 🤔 Lauri Markkanen finished with 69 1st place votes to win the Most Improved Player award.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished in second place with 24 1st place votes, followed by Jalen Brunson who earned four 1st place votes. Did the voters get it right? 🤔 https://t.co/Fu7AggYVTG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Markkanen finished the season averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting over 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. He concluded his first season with the Jazz with the first All-Star selection of his career, surprising fans with his on-court talent.

In the previous season, the seven-footer spent his final year with the Cleveland Cavaliers before getting traded for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason. Lauri averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his final year with the Cavs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN.

Throughout the year, Markkanen was the favorite to win the MIP award for his surprising excellence on the basketball court. He led the team to a great start, but they ultimately started to decline due to their youth and lack of experience against other teams.

You might also be interested in reading this: Utah Jazz’ Lauri Markkanen to fulfil mandatory military service in Finland

Lauri Markkanen shared his appreciation after winning the MIP award

2023 NBA All Star Game

After it was reported that Lauri Markkanen won the MIP, the TNT crew had a quick chance to interview the winner. On Inside the NBA, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny "The Jet" Smith had a quick interview with the Finnish superstar.

Markkanen had a chance to thank his teammates and coaches after receiving the award.

"It feels great. It's obviously a huge privilege to be in this position, so I just gotta thank everybody back in Utah who made this possible and all my family, obviously. Feels good." Markkanen said.

Barkley asked about the difference in Lauri being in Utah for the 2022-23 season.

"I think just everything. Being in the right place at the right time. Just having a big summer to build up my confidence before the season and then getting into a system that... coach [Will] Hardy told me the first day, 'Just do whatever you did in EuroBasket, do that here.' Obviously, I always credit my teammates and staff."

"The biggest responisbility, I just try to show up every night, really. Be consistent. Guys had a gameplan for me, probably for the first time in my career. I just had to figure out different ways ever night, really tried to learn and ste into that leadership role as well in the locker room..."Lauri said when asked by Smith about the different responsibility. "It was a fun year."

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz can blow it up, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler only untouchables

Poll : 0 votes