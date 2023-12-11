Eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving has officially been named the Chief Community Officer of the world’s fastest-growing sneaker marketplace, KICKS CREW. Per a press release from KICKS CREW sent to Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell, the Dallas Mavericks guard has invested in the company as an equity shareholder, marking the latest business endeavor for the longtime standout.

As part of the massive announcement, Monday, December 11th will also officially mark the kick-off of the company’s 11 Days of Giving. The endeavor is described as a philanthropic initiative - something that Irving has become known for throughout his career.

In partnership with KICKS CREW, Irving is giving away 111 pairs of his ANTA Shock Wave 5’s beginning on the 11th, and running to the 15th. The giveaway will consist of 11 different colorways of the ANTA Shock Wave 5, including several of the ‘Pro’ models, with fans able to sign up via the KICKS CREW 11 Days of Giving page.

As part of the massive announcement of his investment in the company, Irving was quoted in the previously mentioned press release as saying:

“I’m excited to partner and invest in KICKS CREW’s vision to empower a new generation of independent consumers and thinkers. This is an empowerment play for my fellow entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes who have and want their independent visions and approaches celebrated.

“My role as Chief Community Officer at KICKS CREW is centered around the mission of bringing all communities together through their love of sneaker culture to push forward unity and philanthropy,”

KICKS CREW’S recent hot streak in the sneaker industry leading up to Kyrie Irving’s investment

For NBA fans, the news of Kyrie Irving’s investment into KICKS CREW likely isn’t the first time they have heard mention of the company. Before the news that Kyrie Irving had been named as Chief Community Officer, KICKS CREW had been in the headlines for their partnership with Austin Reaves and Rigorer.

Just last week, it was announced via KICKS CREW that Reaves had signed an extension with Rigorer. In honor of the occasion, the shoe company dropped the AR1 Milky Way exclusively through KICKS CREW, marking the latest in a long series of exclusive releases Rigorer and Reaves had done through the sneaker marketplace.

With plenty of exciting news coming out over the past couple of months, the addition of Kyrie Irving to the company’s leadership team is another massive milestone for the company. In the previously mentioned press release, KICKS CREW co-founder Ross Adrian Yip praised Irving, saying:

“Kyrie’s influence on the community and deep passion for philanthropy brings immeasurable value to bringing our vision to life, and we are eager to use our platform to empower Kyrie and many more players willing to leverage their independent influence.”

Unfortunately for the newly minted Chief Community Officer, he will miss the Dallas Mavericks’ next game on Monday night after a horrific leg injury. Although he managed to avoid serious damage, he’s reportedly dealing with significant pain, and as a result, has been ruled out for the team’s road game in Memphis