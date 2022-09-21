BREAKING: Maligned Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver announces he's looking for new buyers for Suns and Phoenix Mercury in public statement | NBA News

Robert Sarver has started the process of looking for potential buyers for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. The NBA suspended Sarver for one year and slapped him with a $10 million fine due to workplace misconduct.

However, pressure from the NBPA and several NBA stars gave Sarver no choice but to sell the team. LeBron James, Draymond Green and the Suns' Chris Paul called out the league office for handling Sarver's punishment. The NBPA wanted him to get banned for life, while other basketball personalities wanted him to sell his teams.

Now, Sarver released an official statement regarding the matter via PR Newswire. The 60-year-old businessman is asking for forgiveness and a second chance to atone for his actions. However, he acknowledged the society we live in today and did not want to be a distraction for his two franchises.

"In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible," Sarver said. "That whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

Law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz released a 43-page report that confirmed Robert Sarver used the N-word at least five times in the workplace. The Phoenix Suns owner was also found to have made misogynistic comments towards female employees and inappropriately touched male employees.

After the NBA's punishment was announced, LeBron James posted a statement on Twitter calling for harsher penalties on Sarver. Chris Paul followed suit and was disappointed with the findings, especially those involving female employees.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green went on his podcast to blast the NBA and questioned why the league didn’t force Sarver to sell his teams. Green cited the league forcing Donald Sterling into selling the LA Clippers in 2014 after getting caught on record making racist remarks. He even suggested that other owners take a vote to decide Sarver’s fate.

"The one thing that I am going to need is someone to explain to me why is it that it was OK to get rid of Sterling," Green said. But it's not possible to force Robert Sarver to sell after what we read? ... I'm asking that there be a vote. If that's the only way, then let's see what those numbers are. Let's see what they are."

Who could buy the Phoenix Suns?

When the NBA started investigating Robert Sarver for workplace misconduct last year, there were calls for him to sell the Phoenix Suns. Former Disney CEO Bob Igler was reportedly interested in buying the Suns, per Puck.com. The team could sell for over $2 billion, with Igler possibly needing partners to complete a potential deal.

However, Suns' co-owners have a right of first refusal when the franchise officially hits the open market. The team’s vice-chairman and minority owner, Jahm Najafi, called for Sarver's resignation last week. Najafi, who runs a private equity company in Phoenix, is the second-largest stakeholder of the Suns.

