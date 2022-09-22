BREAKING: Reports emerge about Ime Udoka considering resigning from Boston Celtics head coach position amidst reports of one-year suspension

Ime Udoka is considering resigning as the head coach of the Boston Celtics, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Udoka will reportedly be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team rules.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Udoka had an improper consensual relationship with a female team staff. The Celtics have deemed the alleged affair a violation of their code of conduct.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to take over as the interim head coach. Udoka's top assistant from last season, Will Hardy, was hired by the Utah Jazz this past summer to become their head coach.

They were the favorites to win the East heading into the upcoming season. Their training camp is scheduled to start later this month. The Celtics will have their first preseason game on Oct. 2. They will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18 on the NBA's Opening Night.

