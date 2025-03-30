Breanna Stewart hypes Paige Bueckers with 2-word reaction as UConn star records career-high 40 points to secure elite 8 spot

The University of Connecticut Women's basketball team is advancing to the next round of the NCAA tournament, thanks to a phenomenal performance from Paige Bueckers. The Huskies defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 82-59 behind a career-high 40 points from Bueckers on 16/27 shooting from the field and a remarkable 6/8 shooting from the 3-point range.

Ad

Former UConn star and current WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart reacted to Bueckers' performance on Saturday. Stewart took to X to share her two-word reaction to her alma mater advancing to the next round of the NCAA tournament:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"40 ball!!! @paigebueckers1 #BleedBlue"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Stewart played for the University of Connecticut from 2012 to 2016. In her four years of playing college basketball, Stewart won the women's basketball national championship in all four years of her eligibility, completing a four-peat.

Paige Bueckers has yet to see the same success that Stewart has had. Bueckers is in her fourth year and has yet to win a women's basketball national title at UConn.

However, it is worth noting that Bueckers missed the end of the 2021-22 season and the entirety of the 2022-23 season as she recovered from an ACL injury. Now, Bueckers is back playing some of the best basketball of her career and is determined to capture the national title that has eluded her thus far.

Ad

Paige Bueckers declares for 2025 WNBA draft after final college season at UConn

Paige Bueckers has declared for the 2025 WNBA draft after her final season as a UConn Husky. People had previously speculated that Bueckers might skip this year's draft and play in Unrivaled next spring before declaring for the 2026 WNBA draft. That will not be the case, as Bueckers has officially declared:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers is currently in the midst of an NCAA tournament run as she dropped 40 points in the Sweet 16 to help advance UConn to the elite 8 on a quest to capture her first NCAA National Championship. Bueckers and UConn will next face off on Monday, March 31st, 2025, against the winner of USC and Kansas State.

The Dallas Wings currently hold the first overall selection in the 2025 WNBA draft. Paige Bueckers is widely considered to be the top prospect in the 2025 WNBA draft after her declaration and will likely be donning a Dallas Wings jersey for the 2025 WNBA season after she completes her final season at UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback