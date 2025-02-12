"Breeds it, he lives it, he sh*ts it" - Devin Booker goes above and beyond to explain why Kevin Durant embodies 'hooper' label

Devin Booker expressed his thoughts on the two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant and explained why the Phoenix Suns superstar embodies the "hooper" label. KD is one of the best scorers the NBA has seen and on Tuesday he became the only eighth player in history to reach the 30,000 career point mark in the 119-112 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet reported on Devin Booker's statements about his teammate's latest career achievement.

"I’ve always said that that’s my favorite player ... That’s a testament to the hard work, to the inventor of the nickname ‘hooper,’ that people use too loosely. He breeds it, he lives it, he sh**s it. This is his game, and he shows it," Booker said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Post

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Booker is a rising superstar with four All-Star nominations under his belt. He became the franchise's all-time leading scorer on Monday in a 121-119 overtime loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant is having a great run with the Suns this season. He is averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 52.8% field goal shooting percentage. The Suns are scheduled to face the Houston Rockets as their next opponents on Wednesday.

"You know how politics get": Kevin Durant gets honest on Devin Booker's All-Star snub

There is no doubt Devin Booker is having an incredible season. The Suns guard is averaging 26.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on 45.3% field goal shooting percentage. He is performing close to or in some cases even better than some of the players nominated to the All-Star lineup this year.

However, Booker was not included in this year's All-Star selection. On Feb.1, Duane Rankin from the Arizona Central asked Kevin Durant for his thoughts on Booker's exclusion.

"You know how politics get," Durant said. "We're playing in a narrative based game. Sometimes it don't really matter what you do on the court. You've got to kind of sell your play, sell your personality a little bit and Book not even close to being that type of person."

Expand Tweet

The two-time NBA champion expressed his belief in Booker and called him out as an All-Star caliber player and an MVP caliber player. Lastly, Durant said that he would love to see Booker in the All-Star lineup but the Suns guard doesn't need that validation to prove himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback