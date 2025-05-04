Brian Dameris' all-time epic rant on James Harden resurfaces after Clippers star's another Game 7 choke job

James Harden no-showed another Game 7 as the LA Clippers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Harden's subpar performance led to Dallas Mavericks announcer Brian Dameris' all-time rant back in November 2023 to resurface.

Harden finished the Clippers' 120-101 loss in Game 7 with seven points, five rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. He went 2-for-8 from the field and only got to the free-throw line twice. It was his second consecutive single-digit scoring performance in a Game 7.

The former NBA MVP famously had nine points in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 3-2 lead in that series, with Harden getting the blame for his abysmal night in Game 7.

With his latest "ghosting" in a Game 7, Barstool Sports shared Brian Dameris' rant in late 2023, possibly to prove that Harden might be the problem again.

In his epic rant, Brian Dameris pointed out that James Harden was the common denominator in the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers' failures in the postseason. The Rockets did their best to surround Harden with the best players, but they couldn't get past the Kevin Durant-powered Golden State Warriors.

Harden has now lost four Game 7s with four different teams – Rockets, Nets, Sixers and Clippers. He did good with the Rockets and Nets, but he was terrible in Philly and the Clippers. He could have stepped up his game like when he led the Rockets to overcome a 3-1 series deficit against the LA Clippers in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals.

What's next for James Harden and the LA Clippers?

What's next for James Harden and the LA Clippers? (Photo: IMAGN)

There were a lot of doubters when the LA Clippers didn't bring back Paul George last summer and let him sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. It turned out to be a great decision with the way George performed in his first year in Philly.

Kawhi Leonard's knee injury didn't put the team on the radar for many analysts, but James Harden had a resurgent season, while Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell raised their games to near All-Star levels. They made the playoffs as the fifth seed and looked like dark horses for a minute.

However, Harden and the Clippers fell flat in Game 7 on Saturday. Harden will be in the final year of his contract next season, but his value won't bring a lot in return. The same can be said of Leonard due to his injury history, so the franchise is likely to stay put.

