  Brian Scalabrine spills inside story on major FO message that forced Luka Doncic to get serious about conditioning amid potential $222M extension

Brian Scalabrine spills inside story on major FO message that forced Luka Doncic to get serious about conditioning amid potential $222M extension

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jul 28, 2025 18:35 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Brian Scalabrine spills inside story on major FO message that forced Luka Doncic to get serious about conditioning (Source: Imagn)

Less than a year removed from trading for Luka Doncic, the LA Lakers have a major decision to make regarding the superstar guard. Ahead of him becoming extension eligible, one former player weighed in on some demands the franchise laid out before offering a max deal.

This summer, Doncic can sign a four-year deal with the Lakers worth up to $222 million. Seeing that they parted with an All-Star-level player in Anthony Davis to acquire him, it's clear LA wants him around for the foreseeable future. However, Brian Scalabrine believes the organization has no intentions of just handing over a lucrative contract.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Scalabrine gave his prediction that Luka Doncic will sign an extension with the Lakers in the coming weeks. While he stated the information wasn't sourced, he did open up on LA wanting him to be in proper physical condition before things are agreed upon.

"I also believe that the Lakers told him we're not giving you an extension unless you get into shape," Scalabrine said. "Let's see what we could do with you. If you're a world class player, let's get you in world class shape."

Doncic can't officially sign an extension with the Lakers until after August 2nd.

Luka Doncic is fully focused on keeping himself in top physical condition

Since the shocking blockbuster trade went down, Luka Doncic's physical appearance and conditioning have been a major topic of conversation. As he prepares for his first full season with the LA Lakers, the star guard appears eager to put this narrative to rest.

On Monday, Doncic graced the cover of "Men's Health Magazine." He looks to have slimmed out after working diligently this summer on his diet and workout regimen.

While speaking with Men's Health, Luka Doncic opened up on the emphasis he's put on his body this offseason. He feels the work he's put in behind the scenes has yielded results, as he looks much different from the player people have grown accustomed to seeing.

"Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better," Doncic said.
Doncic has laid a good foundation when it comes to taking better care of his body, but his ultimate goal is to maintain his new level of conditioning for years to come.

“Obviously, be the best that I can be, take care of myself,” Doncic said. “This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can’t stop.”

With his new-and-improved physical makeup, Doncic looks poised to make a statement with the Lakers in 2026.

Kevin McCormick

