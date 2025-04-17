Brian Windhorst believes Nico Harrison's reputation cannot be salvaged even if Mavericks make the playoffs

It's been over two months since the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

Not even getting a future first-ballot Hall of Famer like Anthony Davis was enough to appease infuriated Mavericks fans, and Nico Harrison has done little to save face since.

Even after they beat the Sacramento Kings in their first play-in tournament game on Wednesday, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst doesn't see how the general manager can get back on the fans' good side.

He argued that even if they make the playoffs, they will most likely lose to the OKC Thunder, and while the team would take some positive things from a brief postseason run, its fans will continue to despise Harrison.

"The Mavericks can use this, and there's a possibility that they can get some internal momentum that they can build for next year," Windhorst said on Thursday, via 'First Take.' "But for Nico, there's nothing that can happen this year that's gonna save his reputation in the sights of Mavericks fans, nothing."

Harrison earned praise for the moves he made last season. Acquiring Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington propelled the team to a run to the NBA finals. However, he has become public enemy No. 1 in Dallas.

Nico Harrison takes a subtle shot at Dirk Nowitzki

Nico Harrison also took a shot at the Dallas Mavericks' greatest player in franchise history. He held a press conference to discuss the Doncic trade for the first time with select media members, and he jabbed at Dirk Nowitzki.

"My obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks, it's what's in the best interest of the Dallas Mavericks, and that's the most important thing," Harrison said on Tuesday. "Some of those decisions are going to be unpopular, maybe to Dirk and maybe to the fans, but my obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks."

Nowitzki was vocal about his discontent with this trade, and he traveled to Los Angeles to be there for Luka Doncic's debut with the Lakers. Harrison said he didn't consult with Nowitzki about the decision because he's not with the team daily.

Nowitzki joined the team as a consultant in 2021, and the Mavs hired Jason Kidd and Harrison shortly after.

While it's the GM's decision and not Nowitzki's to make, getting into a one-sided feud with the most beloved figure in franchise history won't likely help his case with the fans.

