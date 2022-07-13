"Knicks have eight tradeable first-round picks and a need and a desire for a star player" - Brian Windhorst claims New York Knicks are set to go all out for 3x All-Star this summer

Donovan Mitchell is one of the hottest targets on the NBA trade market right now. The Utah Jazz are willing to listen to trade proposals for the three-time All-Star guard, and he may join another team this summer.

According to reports, the New York Knicks are one of several teams who will try to acquire Mitchell. They last won a playoff series in 2013, and this would be their opportunity to drastically improve.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst pointed out that the Knicks have a lot of tradeable draft picks they could package:

"Knicks have eight tradeable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell. Some people believe this is an inevitability. …I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."

Adding a high-profile superstar like Mitchell would be a perfect move for the New York Knicks. However, they may not be willing to give up their young star player.

Donovan Mitchell may be traded to the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been one of the worst teams in the NBA in the past 10 years. In this period, they only made the playoffs once: a first-round exit in 2021.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell, on the other hand, is a playoff veteran. He hasn't missed the playoffs in his five seasons and knows what it takes to be a great playoff performer.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Brian Windhorst

(@RealGM) "Knicks have eight tradable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell. Some people believe this is an inevitability…I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."- Brian Windhorst "Knicks have eight tradable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell. Some people believe this is an inevitability…I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."- Brian Windhorst(@RealGM) https://t.co/eXIXk3JjOK

Mitchell's playoff scoring average of 28.3 points per game ranks him seventh on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He is ranked ahead of other amazing scorers like Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant.

Acquiring Mitchell could help turn the Knicks into one of the East's best teamst. Mitchell is good enough to lead the team, and his addition would make the Knicks competitive once again.

Is RJ Barrett headed to Utah?

While the Knicks have enough draft picks to offer a decent trade package for Mitchell, they may not be willing to part ways with some of their players.

RJ Barrett is one of the Knicks' most talented players, and his steady improvement in his three seasons has made him a very desirable asset. The Jazz will almost certainly want the 22-year-old swingman, but it's questionable if the Knicks will let him go.

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks



More from on.sny.tv/OXJazUv People in touch with the Knicks recently said that they have no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal.More from @IanBegley People in touch with the Knicks recently said that they have no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal.More from @IanBegley: on.sny.tv/OXJazUv https://t.co/NIf2A5KJdN

According to Ian Begley, the Knicks have no interest in trading their young talent. Barrett is eligible for a contract extension, and the team is hoping to extend his contract.

If, however, the Jazz acquire Barrett in a trade, they will have to either negotiate an extension or let the young star hit restricted free agency in the summer of 2023.

Considering that the Jazz are willing to listen to trade proposals for Mitchell, updates on the situation should soon surface. The Knicks will have to compete with other teams, such as the Miami Heat, for Mitchell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far