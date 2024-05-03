Brian Windhorst condemns Patrick Beverley's harsh treatment of ESPN's Malinda Adams: "Make a couple apologies"

Patrick Beverley’s frustrations after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, spoiled outside the court. Late in the game as the Pacers savored Game 6 and marched to victory, “Pat Bev” chucked over the ball to a fan. The fan in question, who had been sitting behind the bench had been lustily rooting for Indiana.

Beverley was interviewed later in the locker room and was apparently not over his feelings yet. ESPN’s Malinda Adams was asked by “Mr. 94 Feet” if she had subscribed to his podcast. When she answered the negative, the Bucks pointedly told her he wouldn’t answer questions from her.

Adams told Patrick Beverley that somebody among the pool of reporters was a subscriber so he continued. But, he didn’t like the way Adams's microphone was near his face so he told her to move it. Eventually, he told her to just get out of the media circle surrounding him.

Brian Windhorst a colleague of Malinda Adams called out the basketball player for his behavior:

“Veteran producer Malinda Adams happens to be one of the most respected and professional people we have at ESPN. Bev, you’re going to have to make a couple apologies for stuff tonight.”

Patrick Beverley’s interview continued once Adams left her spot beside him to go somewhere else. The tension inside the room was quite palpable as the former Philadelphia 76ers guard proceeded to answer some questions.

It remains to be seen if fiesty and stubborn Beverley backs down and apologizes. It will not surprise anyone if he brushes off Brian Windhorst’s advice.

Marc J. Spears points out a similar incident involving Patrick Beverley in 2020

What happened after the game between Patrick Beverley and Malinda Adams wasn’t the first time “Pat Bev” had displayed that behavior. Back in 2020, when the players and the union discussed the “Bubble Tournament” in Florida, there was some friction there as well.

Marc J. Spears reminded everyone what happened four years ago at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic:

"First the disrespect to Michele Roberts in the NBA Bubble in front of other NBA players and now this… He is who he is. Respect to stellar veteran producer Malinda Adams for her professionalism through that silliness."

Per Chris Haynes, some of the players, led by LeBron James, wanted to get out of the special tournament that year. Michele Roberts, an attorney and the executive director of the NBA Players Association at that time, wanted them to be cautious. She told the players what pulling out could mean financially, particularly to less established members.

Patrick Beverley reportedly cut her off because he disagreed. When Roberts asked if she could continue, “Pat Bev” allegedly told her “No” as he was paying her salary.

Chris Paul, the president of the players’ union, and Udonis Haslem immediately stood up to confront Beverley for what he said.