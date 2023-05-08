Brian Windhorst elucidates why a Nikola Jokic suspension following the Mat Ishbia altercation is ‘unlikely’

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was involved in an incident during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals versus the Phoenix Suns. The incident featured Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, sparking concerns about a possible suspension for the Nuggets big man.

Despite Jokic's amazing effort of 53 points and 11 assists, the Nuggets fell short in Game 4, losing 129-124. However, the defeat is of minimal significance as the team prepares to return home for its next game. The incident took place during the second quarter when Jokic was involved in a confrontation with Footprint Center supporters seated courtside.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently shed some light on why a suspension for Jokic is unlikely.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently shed some light on why a suspension for Jokic is unlikely through his commentary on Get Up.

"where a fan is involved and a player makes contact, it is right there in black and white in the rules that this comes down to commissioner's discretion. That means this will be on Adam Silver's desk today.

"In talking to folks last night, my feeling is that we are looking at the possibility of a fine both ways, but certainly possibly a fine because, regardless of him coming up into Jokic's face, you can't put your hands on a fan."

Unusual altercation: Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia clash in Game 4

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

The incident occurred in the second quarter when Suns player Josh Okogie fell into the seats while attempting to save a loose ball. Mat Ishbia, a fan in the area, seized the basketball. Jokic approached Ishbia to recover the ball, anxious to get back into the game.

In the process, the ball mistakenly went backward into the crowd, and Jokic appeared to nudge Ishbia to clear some space. Ishbia exaggerated the intensity of the push and fell back into his seat violently.

While attempting to retrieve a ball from out of bounds, Jokic was swarmed by fans, including Mat Ishbia, who placed a hand on the Nuggets star's back and even held onto the ball. Followinf the conflict between Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia, Jokic received a technical foul.

Mat Ishbia @Mishbia15 Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns! Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!

Nikola Jokic's suspension could cause him to miss crucial playoff games, which could determine whether or not they advance. Ultimately, if Jokic is suspended during the Nuggets' playoff run, it will put the team's depth and resilience to the test.

