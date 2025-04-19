Brian Windhorst gets real on the Lakers' 'Big 3' synergy in the playoffs

Towards the second half of the season, the LA Lakers emerged as a serious playoff threat. While the addition of Luka Doncic significantly boosted the team’s firepower, one ESPN analyst believes the Lakers are neither a one-trick pony nor a two-man show.

On Friday's episode of "NBA Today," Brian Windhorst discussed the Lakers’ “Big Three” and how they can cause problems for their playoff opponents:

"Luka, LeBron, and Austin Reaves can fit together beautifully and be a competitive group," Windhorst said. "They can share each other's load."

The way that James, Doncic, and Reaves have meshed over the past two months is impressive — not just for the trio, but also for coach JJ Redick. The All-Star duo of James and Doncic has defied critics who predicted a lack of cohesion between two ball-dominant players.

Meanwhile, Reaves has emerged as a bona fide third option for the Lakers. Since Feb. 11, he has averaged 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

In the weeks following Doncic’s acquisition, the Lakers strung together an eight-game winning streak, solidifying their position in the upper half of the Western Conference playoff picture. The team ultimately clinched the No. 3 seed.

Between James and Doncic, the Lakers have a pair of playoff veterans, either of whom can take over games or even entire series. Now, Redick can also rely on the vastly improved Reaves down the stretch.

Lakers sign GM Rob Pelinka to contract extension

While the synergy among James, Doncic and Reaves has been undeniable, the Lakers’ front office also deserves credit for positioning the team as a championship contender.

With their success this season, the Lakers have re-upped and even added a new title to their general manager Rob Pelinka.

"The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Rob Pelinka to a contract extension, with his new title as president of basketball operations along with general manager," NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted on Friday. "Lakers leadership is now signed long-term with Pelinka and coach JJ Redick."

Pelinka was behind the blockbuster deal for Doncic in February and the hiring of Redick as the team's coach.

