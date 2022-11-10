The LA Lakers have been owned by the Buss family for over four decades. NBA analyst Brian Windhorst recently shared that could potentially change, with the value of sports franchises skyrocketing.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, Windhorst said:

"I think it's possible that the Buss family could sell part of the Lakers at some point. You know, they own two-thirds of the Lakers. I could see them selling part of the Lakers, someday."

Windhorst added:

"Let's say the Suns sell for $4 billion, or even three and a half, what do you think the Lakers would be worth in that environment? I mean, five to six, and to be honest with you, if I were Jeanie Buss, I wouldn't even accept a phone call to pitch me, even to buy a percentage of the team for less than $6 billion."

It's important to note that Windhorst is simply speculating based on the current market for sports franchises. The LA Lakers are one of the most valuable franchises, not just in basketball, but in all of sports.

Watch Brian Windhorst's comments on the Buss family potentially selling the Lakers below (starting at the 38:25 mark):

LA Lakers may be waiting for specific player in trade - NBA analyst

Despite their 2-8 start, the LA Lakers have held off on making any moves. NBA analyst Howard Beck recently revealed that the organization could be waiting for a specific player to become available.

Speaking on his podcast, The Crossover NBA Show, Beck said:

"I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week... and in those discussions when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player. That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they wouldn't probably do now the Kyrie deal that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Westbrook and the two future firsts for.”

While it's unclear who the Lakers may be targeting, it is evident that the team needs help if they plan on contending. The roster as currently constructed has struggled to play consistent basketball for a full 48 minutes.

Watch Howard Beck discuss the Lakers trade strategy below (starting at the 7:20 mark):

