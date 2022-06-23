“We start counting the Cleveland Cavaliers’ cap space” - Brian Windhorst on LeBron James potentially rejecting a contract extension with the Lakers, says he’ll try to make the best of the situation

One of the biggest talking points surrounding LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is his contract extension. As things stand, James will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023, and he will be 39 years old at the time.

Insider Brian Windhorst mentioned that a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers could be on the cards if James doesn't extend his contract with the Lakers. On ESPN's "Get Up," Windhorst said:

"This is something no one is talking about but is obviously a big thing that could impact next season. If he doesn't extend, then he plays out the year with the Lakers and tries to make the best of it and we start counting the Cleveland Cavaliers cap space."

LeBron James signed a two-year extension with the Lakers worth over $85 million in the summer of 2021. He is set to bank over $44 million in salary, going into the 2022-23 season with the Lakers.

Is a return to Cleveland on the cards for LeBron James?

James in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James is from Akron, Ohio, and it naturally makes sense why he'd want to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs, however, have a little over $28 million in cap space going into next year. If that remains to be the case going into the summer of 2023, LeBron will have to take a massive pay cut in order to join them.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny.Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny. Imagine 👀 https://t.co/STwXBIHVHN

Arguably the biggest motivation for James, other than winning a championship, is playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. Bronny James is set to graduate from high school in 2023 and will be enrolled in college that year.

He has impressed scouts and has been contemplating his college options. However, because of the NBA's One-and-Done rule, he will only be eligible to be drafted in 2024.

James could very well sign only a one-year deal and become a free agent again when Bronny is drafted. This would allow him to go to the team that drafted his son and fulfill one of his biggest wishes.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Via @EliasSports , LeBron James is the 6th player with at least 3 triple-doubles vs his former team in NBA history. Tonight marked the first time he scored 30+ points in a triple-double vs the Cavaliers. Via @EliasSports, LeBron James is the 6th player with at least 3 triple-doubles vs his former team in NBA history. Tonight marked the first time he scored 30+ points in a triple-double vs the Cavaliers. https://t.co/LwH9r5UEwX

That one-year deal could be with the Lakers, especially if they build a contending team around LeBron James. Or, he could return to Cleveland on a one-year deal as a free agent and play with the budding stars there.

Another aspect of leaving LA would be his off-court ventures. King James has been involved in Hollywood with his production company SpringHill Company. This could be affected should he choose to leave LA.

