Brian Windhorst makes stunning prediction about Giannis Antetokounmpo's next contract based on NBA's "design" against perennial contenders 

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future has been earmarked as one of the spaces to look out for in terms of league-altering moves by NBA media houses. Brian Windhorst is one of the more reliable names in the media. His prediction has NBA fans running conspiracy theories and speculating where the Greek Freak might end up.

Windhorst predicted that Giannis' future is likely away from Milwaukee and cited external factors as the motivating factor. The NBA's rules have made the taxes unsustainable in an attempt to stop the formation of superteams. However, this has also made it much more difficult for smaller markets to sustain contenders. It is this that will likely drive Antetokounmpo away, according to Windhorst.

Antetokounmpo made it clear that he would always want to be on a team that aligns with his ambitions, which certainly is a high benchmark for any team. However, in a market like Milwaukee, it seems like time is running out for the Bucks to prove that their ambitions match what they displayed in tandem with Giannis in 2021.

Windhorst, on NBA Today, made his prediction clear concerning the future of the former MVP. Giannis will be a free agent in 2025, and talks of an extension are looming at Milwaukee. Windhorst, concerning this occasion, said,

"If I had to predict, I would say probably elsewhere and the reason is because the league is not designed to support one team contending at the highest level for this long. I would even go so far as to say that the Bucks , who are going to be in the top 3, barring injuries this year, have bucked the trend"

"You know, Woj talked about the Golden State Warriors, or compared to the LA Lakers, with Kobe, even in that run over twenty years Kobe got so frustrated that he asked for a trade at one point and the only way they were able to get their sort of second wind was because they were able to go through the drafting and trading of players" said Windhorst, comparing the Bucks predicament to the Los Angeles Lakers during their Kobe Bryant era.

Antetokounmpo has stuck with the Bucks and their rise to the top has coincided. But while the Bucks are facing a plateau, their Greek star has set his sights on Olympus. Will the Greek god of basketball be able to lift his franchise with him to the apex?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are still contenders but their window is running short

Antetokounmpo is one of the best, if not the best, players in the league, and his presence alone is sufficient for a team to get into playoffs. However, adding the likes of Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis has helped Milwaukee maintain a presence as a perennial contender.

But, time isn't on their side. The core is aging and while no visible signs of age have reflected on the court, it is only a matter of time before they do. With Middleton, Holiday and Lopez in their mid-to-late thirties, the Bucks will have to figure out how to navigate the extremely costly luxury tax penalties while dealing with age - all while keeping the savior of their franchise, Antetokounmpo, satisfied.

A daunting task indeed awaits Milwaukee GM Jon Horst. Will they be able to engineer a smart retool and keep a competent support cast around Antetokounmpo, or will the Greek superstar seek greener pastures for extended contention as predicted by Brian Windhorst? Only time will tell.