  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • Brian Windhorst puts the league on notice about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future Bucks tenure seemingly at an end: "Short term"

Brian Windhorst puts the league on notice about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future Bucks tenure seemingly at an end: "Short term"

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:26 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Brian Windhorst puts the league on notice about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future Bucks tenure seemingly at an end - Source: Imagn

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the trade rumor list during the offseason. While he’s back with the Bucks for training camp, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst put the league on notice about Antetokounmpo’s tenure with Milwaukee.

Ad

Windhorst shared this on a Thursday episode of ESPN’s First Take. He asserted that the league knows that despite him being back with the Bucks, he won’t be there long-term.

“It is very clear to the whole league that Giannis’ situation in Milwaukee is probably short term,” Windhorst said. “There has been an expectation for quite some time that Giannis’ days in Milwaukee, one way or another, are numbered.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Whether that was going to happen this year, whether it’s going to happen potentially during this season, or whether it could happen next summer.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

ESPN reported that the two-time MVP did examine whether a change of scenery might make sense. They added that the Knicks were the only team he seriously considered outside Milwaukee.

It was reported that the Bucks’ front office (GM Jon Horst) traveled to Greece in July to meet with Antetokounmpo and his agent, Giorgos Panou. The meeting was described as a candid and a sit-down talk about perceived grievances, direction and future expectations.

Ad

However, multiple reports indicated that the Knicks and Bucks had trade discussions around Giannis Antetokounmpo during the offseason. Sadly, they “never gained serious traction,” as the Bucks reportedly were not convinced by the Knicks’ offers and did not publicly or privately push for a deal.

What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks?

Despite all that’s been said, Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly said he’s “locked in” with Milwaukee for now. However, he hasn’t completely closed the door on changing his mind later. The Bucks signaled that they’re not actively shopping him right now.

Ad
Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Source: Imagn

Internally, Milwaukee is trying to build around him. During the offseason, they added Myles Turner and waived Damian Lillard to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly said to be watching closely what Milwaukee does in the draft, free agency and trades. He wants a chance at winning another championship and how serious they are might just be enough to keep the Greek Freak in Milwaukee.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications