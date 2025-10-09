Brian Windhorst puts the league on notice about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future Bucks tenure seemingly at an end: "Short term"

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the trade rumor list during the offseason. While he’s back with the Bucks for training camp, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst put the league on notice about Antetokounmpo’s tenure with Milwaukee.Windhorst shared this on a Thursday episode of ESPN’s First Take. He asserted that the league knows that despite him being back with the Bucks, he won’t be there long-term.“It is very clear to the whole league that Giannis’ situation in Milwaukee is probably short term,” Windhorst said. “There has been an expectation for quite some time that Giannis’ days in Milwaukee, one way or another, are numbered.“Whether that was going to happen this year, whether it’s going to happen potentially during this season, or whether it could happen next summer.”ESPN reported that the two-time MVP did examine whether a change of scenery might make sense. They added that the Knicks were the only team he seriously considered outside Milwaukee.It was reported that the Bucks’ front office (GM Jon Horst) traveled to Greece in July to meet with Antetokounmpo and his agent, Giorgos Panou. The meeting was described as a candid and a sit-down talk about perceived grievances, direction and future expectations.However, multiple reports indicated that the Knicks and Bucks had trade discussions around Giannis Antetokounmpo during the offseason. Sadly, they “never gained serious traction,” as the Bucks reportedly were not convinced by the Knicks’ offers and did not publicly or privately push for a deal.What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks?Despite all that’s been said, Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly said he’s “locked in” with Milwaukee for now. However, he hasn’t completely closed the door on changing his mind later. The Bucks signaled that they’re not actively shopping him right now.Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Source: ImagnInternally, Milwaukee is trying to build around him. During the offseason, they added Myles Turner and waived Damian Lillard to the Portland Trail Blazers.Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly said to be watching closely what Milwaukee does in the draft, free agency and trades. He wants a chance at winning another championship and how serious they are might just be enough to keep the Greek Freak in Milwaukee.