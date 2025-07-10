Brian Windhorst reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments on future with shortlist of half a dozen teams

One of the biggest concerns for the Milwaukee Bucks is the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given the lack of success the team has had over the past three seasons (all ending in first-round exits), the Greek star could force his way out. However, the 6-foot-11 star forward has not given a definitive answer yet.

Antetokounmpo went viral when he appeared on internet sensation iShowSpeed's live stream in Greece. One of the questions that the streamer asked was about his future in Milwaukee. Speed asked the two-time MVP if he's planning on staying in the city.

"Probably, probably. We’ll see. We’ll see, probably. I love Milwaukee," the Bucks star said (46:33).

Based on his "we'll see" response, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that some teams are "banking on" Antetokounmpo's comments.

"The thing about it is, is he didn't give a definitive answer. And I'm certainly not going to analyze something he said seaside in Greece but what I will say is the 'we'll see,' that is essentially what there's about five or six NBA teams banking on, the 'we'll see.' And I know it sounds trivial but for years Giannis was completely locked in," Windhorst said.

The NBA insider said that his response to the question solidifies the report his colleague, Shams Charania, revealed heading into the offseason. According to Charania, Giannis Antetokounmpo could be more "open-minded" to exploring his options outside of Milwaukee.

Since winning the NBA title in 2021, the Bucks have struggled to make another run at a championship. The following year, Milwaukee ended its season in the second round of the postseason. Since then, they've been eliminated in the opening round for three consecutive years.

NBA insider suggested a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments about his future with the Bucks gave some teams hope. A lot of teams are willing to trade to acquire the Greek Freak. However, he's been nothing but loyal to Milwaukee his entire career, until now.

Given that he's more open to exploring other options, NBA insider Tim MacMahon said that it could be good news for the Miami Heat. MacMahon suggested a trade proposal for the South Beach team on the July 2 episode of "Get Up" on ESPN Radio.

"Giannis has been in we'll see mode for years," the ESPN analyst said. "... [New Bucks acquisition] Myles Turner is not getting a long-term commitment out of Giannis. Listen, if taxes are a concern, I think there's a team in South Florida that has no state income taxes."

Since trading away Jimmy Butler, the Heat have been looking for a new star. Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the answer to their prayers to return to basketball relevancy.

