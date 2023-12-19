Brian Windhorst reports 5 suitors including mystery team are trade contenders for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a couple of seasons now and many are concerned by what the future holds ahead of them. Last season, the Cavs had a promising year when they secured the fourth seed in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. This year, things seem to be a blur as Cleveland is currently ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 14-12 record.

Reporters recently asked Donovan Mitchell about whether or not he wants to stay with the Cavs. Mitchell dodged the question and said he'd stay in the present and focus. Prominent NBA journalist Brian Windhorst and other analysts are now predicting which teams could trade for "Spida" in the near future if he and Cleveland decide to part ways.

Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon reported that it's possible that teams like the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets could trade for Mitchell. Windhorst also believes that another team in the same division as the Cavaliers could also pursue the star guard. The journalist didn't reveal who it was and left other analysts hanging in mystery.

Should Donovan Mitchell pursue another team?

Throughout seven seasons of his NBA career, Donovan Mitchell consistently proved to the basketball world that he was a star. He helped put the Utah Jazz back on the map alongside Rudy Gobert and even became a legitimate contender at one point. Then after getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell did the same thing and reshaped the Cavaliers into a winning team again.

Looking at the Cavs' current lineup aside from Mitchell, the team lacks another star-caliber player or even a solid role player that could help "Spida" take Cleveland to the next level. While Mitchell doesn't have a history of requesting trades or showing signs of frustration toward his team, it isn't impossible for the star guard to want to make an exit in the near future if they continue to lose.

Donovan Mitchell is now 27 years old and is in his prime and is slightly wasting his talents on a team that can't help him win the ultimate goal. If Brian Windhorst's predictions come to fruition, playing alongside Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks or Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat sounds promising for Mitchell's future.