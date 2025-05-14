Brian Windhorst suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo could land in Dallas after brother's signing

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the Dallas Mavericks' next shocking move. With the Milwaukee Bucks now eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, many speculate that Antetokounmpo will play for another team next season. The question now is: which team will the "Greek Freak" be on?

NBA inside Brian Windhorst suggested that Giannis could suit up for the Mavericks next season. That has a lot to do with Dallas signing Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis' brother. It's no secret to the basketball world that the Milwaukee Bucks star is the reason why Thanasis remained on their roster despite not contributing as much to the team.

Nevertheless, Windhorst speculated that Thanasis playing for Dallas could be a motivator for Giannis to request a trade to the Mavericks. Moreover, there's the fact that the Mavs have been eyeing the "Greek Freak" for a while now.

"They’ve wanted Giannis in Dallas for years," Windhorst said. "They signed his brother, just thought I’d point that out.”

However, as of this writing, everything is uncertain. There are reports that the Bucks have no intention of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. That's unless Giannis himself requests for a trade. But it's also worth noting that Antetokounmpo expressed that he's open to the idea of playing someplace else if given the opportunity.

NBA insider suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't want out yet

While Shams Charania confirmed that for the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to the idea of being traded, another NBA insider suggests otherwise. Sam Amick of The Athletic clarified that Antetokounmpo is still pondering on staying with the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Amick reiterated the idea of Antetokounmpo wanting out of Milwaukee and steered it in the narrative that he's rather looking for reasons to stay.

"For the sake of fairness to Giannis, let’s reiterate one key detail here: He hasn’t asked out yet," Amick reported.

"League sources say he has been in fact-finding mode, discussing his situation with trusted confidantes while making it clear that he’s reading the room here," Amick wrote. "This is not a one-foot-out-the-door situation. Not yet, anyway."

Whatever the case may be, it wouldn't be surprising if Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up on another team next season. Since their title win in 2021, the Bucks haven't come close to tasting championship glory again. While Milwaukee put an effort into securing Damian Lillard to help achieve their championship aspirations, the overall operation has been a flop so far.

