"Bricked too" - NBA fans hilariously react as "Winning Time" fame's Adrien Brody chucks gum at his girlfriend and misses during Oscars

Adrien Brody, who played Pat Riley in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, won the Best Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards. The versatile actor earned the honor for his role as Laszlo Toth in the critically acclaimed movie The Brutalist. Brody is now a two-time Best Actor award winner after winning his first Oscar for The Pianist in 2003.

After he was announced as the winner on Sunday, Brody removed the gum he was chewing and tossed it to his girlfriend while walking to the stage to receive the award. Georgina Chapman, who hurriedly met him halfway to catch the gum, failed to grab it, prompting the audience to laugh.

NBA fans also reacted to the viral clip with many funny takes on the situation.

“Bricked too,” a fan wrote.

“I’m more baffled at the idea he thought she’d catch it,” a fan said.

“And it has Halle Berry's saliva all over it lmao,” another fan added.

“My wife would do the same,” a fan wrote.

Adrien Brody is known for his surprising acts when receiving an Oscar Award. In 2003, he surprised presenter Halle Berry with a long and passionate kiss that became viral and a meme. Sunday’s gum-chucking move was not as controversial, but it was nonetheless a viral moment.

Before winning the Best Actor award for The Brutalist, Brody appeared in five movies in 2023. He also took on the role of Pat Riley for HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The series started in early March 2022 and the second season aired in August 2023. After strong criticism from many, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, the network announced its cancellation on September 17, 2023.

Adrien Brody felt a “greater responsibility” to play Pat Riley in the HBO-produced drama series

In an interview with Forbes in 2023, Adrien Brody opened up about playing the iconic former LA Lakers coach Pat Riley. He said that there was more pressure in bringing to life a real person compared to a fictional character.

“I definitely do feel a greater responsibility to honor that person. I think there are advantages because there's material and other wisdom that person can impart on you,” the two-time Oscar winner said.

According to Brody, he portrayed an “obscure” part of the legendary coach’s life that basketball fans are not familiar with. The actor emphasized the phase in Riley’s life where he was trying to “get his foot back in the door to the NBA.”

Unlike his work for The Brutalist, Adrien Brody did not win awards for the Pat Riley portrayal. Still, the series is a part of the resume of a two-time Best Actor Oscar winner.

