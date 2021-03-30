"Bring it on" - LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss challenges the Brooklyn Nets

Recent roster moves by the Brooklyn Nets have seemingly set them on a collision course in the NBA Finals with the LA Lakers.

Jeanie Buss’, the purple and gold’s CEO and president, responded on Monday to the challenge presented by the New York-based squad after they added key pieces to an already star-studded lineup.

LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2021

During an interview in an episode of Stephen A's World on Monday, Buss issued a challenge to the Nets, who are determined to dethrone the LA Lakers.

"Bring it on," Buss said. “It brings out the best in us. When teams identify us as the team to beat and they gear up to go at us head-to-head, that makes us work harder. So, bring it on."

Buss’ confidence is well-placed after the LA Lakers acquired two-time All-Star Andre Drummond, who secured a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers and cleared waivers recently.

Though he hasn’t played since Feb. 12 when the Cavs decided to sit him out, Drummond remains one of the top talents in the game.

Andre Drummond (#3) has joined the LA Lakers.

The contract for Andre Drummond in Los Angeles is the amount- $794,536- that he gave back in his buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.



The Lakers will have a $554,988 cap hit.



The Lakers are $954,349 below the hard cap and have enough room to sign a 15th player. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 28, 2021

Adding him to a roster with LeBron James and Anthony Davis could make the LA Lakers the team to beat in the West once again.

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent moves to dethrone the LA Lakers

James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets want to win the 2021 title, and all the roster tweaks and changes they have made in recent months are aimed to take down the LA Lakers from their top pedestal. In this regard, the biggest trade this season has to be the blockbuster deal that sent former MVP James Harden to Brooklyn in January.

The trade gave coach Steve Nash a trio of players who could score 30 points on any given night and gave the NBA its latest iteration of the Big 3 with Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Next came the signings of Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge this March, which further bolstered their frontcourt for a potentially successful run to the Finals.

But the LA Lakers are not done filling up their roster just yet. After the Andre Drummond signing, the 17-time champions have one more roster spot, which they can fill with another impact player.

Jeanie Buss is focused on winning back-to-back titles, and she has GM Rob Pelinka working the phones to find the last piece that could help them achieve that objective.

A Brooklyn Nets-LA Lakers NBA Finals matchup seems inevitable in 2021, but the 2020 titleholders first have to get their stars back on the court. Anthony Davis won’t be back from their injury list till around the second week of April, while LeBron James could be out for three to four weeks more.