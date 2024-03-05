"Bring the Thunder in playoffs": Lakers fans boldly covet OKC in postseason after blowing out young guns by 12 points 

The LA Lakers' 116-104 win over the OKC Thunders came as a relief to the Purple and Gold fanbase. After being edged out by the Denver Nuggets 124-114 at home in their last game, they hosted the dynamic Thunder unit and had the better of them after a dominant display in the third quarter. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves shot lights out, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis destroyed OKC in the paint. The comprehensive win was what the side needed before their one-day break. The Lakers host the tough Sacramento Kings next. Their recent win had Lakers fans make a bold claim that they could take Oklahoma in the playoffs.

One of the fans believed LA could take the Thunder in the playoffs, and predicted a clean sweep.

Bring the thunder in the playoffs... lakers in 4

More fan responses trickled through:

NBA fans were confident that the Lakers could take the Thunder in the playoffs

On the game front, the hosts were led by Russell with 26 points. Davis had 24 points with 12 rebounds, while James propped up 19 points and 11 boards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, while Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren had 15 points each for the Thunder.

Can the Lakers avoid the play-in and finish sixth seed or higher?

Realistically, the side can avoid the play-in if they manage to build a string of wins. Should they manage to get the better of the Kings in the next game and follow it up by notching up wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks before taking on Sacramento again, they would have breached past the 35-win mark and be in prime position to finish as a better seed.

LA have had a mixed start to the toughest stretch they face in the business end of the regular season. They lost to the Nuggets but won against a better-placed Clippers and Thunder. If they can do the same in their next five games, which also includes Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, their chances of finishing in the top six is a possibility. Earlier, Lakers backup big Christian Wood claimed the side was a Top 6 team.

"I think we're a top-six team if we come back with the attitude to try to stay consistent."

LA face the stern Sacramento Kings test next, followed by another tough matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.