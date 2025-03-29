"Bringing him back to potentially get hurt again"- Gilbert Arenas downplays Anthony Davis' comeback on Mavericks despite team’s injury woes

Anthony Davis made his return on Monday when the Dallas Mavericks took on the Brooklyn Nets. Davis missed 18 straight games due to an adductor injury. AD sustained the injury in his first game with the Mavericks since getting traded for Luka Doncic. Since then, Dallas how gone on a downward spiral, with players like Kyrie Irving also getting hurt.

Ad

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas expressed his thoughts on Anthony Davis' return. While Arenas respects a player for wanting to come back and contribute to his team, at this point in the season, he believes that the big man should sit it out instead.

"I respect any player that wants to go out there and play and give it his all," Arenas said about Anthony Davis. "But is it a smart move? No. I mean, bringing him back to potentially get hurt again? Not smart."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arenas then pointed out how the Dallas Mavericks have the potential to be a lottery team this season if they choose not to participate in the Play-In Tournament. Racking up more losses translates into higher chances of getting a better pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Even if he plays healthy all the way through the season," Arenas continued. "What did it do besides take you out of the lottery? Right now you're a lottery team with AD on your team, with Klay (Thompson) on your team, with Kyrie (Irving) on your team. So if you got the third pick in the (2025) NBA draft, you're saying that's not worth sitting AD for?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mavericks 3-0 with Anthony Davis in their lineup

Since Anthony Davis' debut with the Mavs, the team has gone 3-0 with their new star big man in the lineup. During his first game as a Maverick, AD led his new team to a 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on February 8.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Davis immediately suffered from a left adductor injury, which kept him out for a hefty amount of time. Now with eight games remaining in their season, AD made a timely return on Monday to keep their hopes of participating in the Play-In Tournament alive. Davis helped the Mavs beat the Brooklyn Nets with a 120-101 finish.

Anthony Davis then had to sit out the game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday for precautionary measures. His absence resulted in a loss. But when Davis came back again on Friday to take on the Orlando Magic, the Dallas Mavericks came up with a 101-92 victory. With that kind of streak with AD on the court, there might be some hope for the Mavericks heading into the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.