“Bringing Joel back was the X-Factor” - 13-time NBA All-Star outlines the importance of Joel Embiid’s presence which led to the 76ers tying series against the Heat

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was praised by his star teammate James Harden. Harden highlighted the importance of bringing back Embiid.

Attending the post-game presser together, Harden spoke about how Embiid is the X-factor for them in this series. The 76ers find it very difficult to win without their superstar on the floor. Harden said:

"We didn't make shots the first two games. You know, if we make shots, it is probably a different ball game. But we still had that confidence going into Game 3 knowing that we can beat these guys.

"And obviously bringing Joel back was the X-Factor. But our confidence level remained high and we just kept that swagger like going into Game 3 and going into Game 4 as well."

After dropping the first two games of the series in Miami, the 76ers had their backs against the wall.

They needed Joel Embiid's return to spur the roster into having a massive Game 3 and subsequently a massive Game 4. James Harden seemed to be back to his old self with his performance in Game 4.

Did Joel Embiid deserve the NBA MVP award?

Widely considered the best big man in basketball alongside Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid has been playing like a man possessed. Without a superstar player alongside him for much of the season, the onus has been on Embiid to deliver the goods for the franchise. That's exactly what he has done.

Joel Embiid finished the regular season averaging 30.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 49.9% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. He also recorded two triple-doubles and 46 double-doubles.

The big man has been an offensive juggernaut for the Sixers, and their entire offense runs through him. Health has always been a question mark for the center, though, with him missing 14 games this season. Philly lost eight of these contests, underlying his importance to the team.

The Cameroonian is also one of the best defensive players in the league. He has the ability to guard the perimeter as well when needed, thereby almost taking away the opposition's ability to space the floor.

He is an excellent rim protector and, as aforementioned, is averaging 1.5 blocks. He has 12 games this season where he has recorded three or more blocks.

That said, it was announced that Jokic will be awarded this year's MVP.

However, the Sixers' superstar had a legitimate shot at winning the prestigious award. After the 76ers finishing the regular season as the fourth seed in the East, many thought he had a good shot at taking it home.

