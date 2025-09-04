"Brittany Renner punching the air rn" - NBA fans react to PJ Washington signing $90 million contract extension with Mavericks 

Dallas Mavericks center PJ Washington reached a four-year, $90 million extension deal with the franchise on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania. He is coming off a stellar season for the team, averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 57 games. His new deal will keep him in Dallas through the 2029-30 season.His contract extension is not all that Washington has made headlines for recently. On Sunday, a video showing a heated interaction between Washington and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner, was posted on X, where it went viral.The Mavericks star dated Brittany Renner in 2021. The two share a son together, PJ Jr. According to reports, the viral clip of their argument is from when Washington arrived to pick up his son.After Washington’s $90 million extension with the Mavericks was announced on Wednesday, fans reacted to the news, mentioning Brittany Renner, in light of her recent viral interaction with the NBA star. Here’s what fans said:Semper Fantasy @SemperFantasyLINK@ShamsCharania Brittany Renner punching the air rnRexMonte @Sc0ttTheRobotLINK@ShamsCharania Damn, Brittney must have known he was about to sign his contract cuz she was trying everything to set dude off when picking up his child.Himothy @Mavs4lyfeeLINK@ShamsCharania Omg. Brittney Renner is gon be maaaaaad… 😂😂😂😂😂Polymarket Sports @PolymarketSportLINK@ShamsCharania So this why Britney picking fights?Werek Wade Willer @OleBeeMLINK@ShamsCharania “Motion to Modify Child support” in 3, 2, 1.PJ Washington's wife reacts to his $90 million extension with the MavericksPJ Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, was also involved and exchanged expletives with Brittany Renner and his mother, as seen in the video shared to social media. On Thursday, Chanel posted a message on Instagram, reacting to Washington's extension with Dallas.&quot;Protected and BLESSED congratulations my baby,&quot; she wrote.Alisah Chanel's Instagram storyWashington started dating Alisah Chanel shortly after his split from Brittany Renner and married her in October 2023, after proposing in August 2022. The couple co-parents Chanel's son, Aiden, and has a son together, Preston, born in December 2022.With a new deal in place, Washington is likely to be one of Dallas' most important players next season. The team will be without Kyrie Irving for an extended period as he heals from an ACL injury.Until Irving recovers, Anthony Davis and PJ Washington will lead the charge as the No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg finds his footing in the league. Irving's absence could also lead to a bigger role on offense for Washington.The Mavericks finished last season as the 10th seed in the West and failed to reach the playoffs after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated them in the play-in.