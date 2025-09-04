  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • PJ Washington
  • "Brittany Renner punching the air rn" - NBA fans react to PJ Washington signing $90 million contract extension with Mavericks 

"Brittany Renner punching the air rn" - NBA fans react to PJ Washington signing $90 million contract extension with Mavericks 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:59 GMT
NBA fans react to PJ Washington signing $90 million contract extension with Mavericks
NBA fans react to PJ Washington signing $90 million contract extension with Mavericks (Credits: IG/@bundleofbrittany, @pjwashington)

Dallas Mavericks center PJ Washington reached a four-year, $90 million extension deal with the franchise on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania. He is coming off a stellar season for the team, averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 57 games. His new deal will keep him in Dallas through the 2029-30 season.

Ad

His contract extension is not all that Washington has made headlines for recently. On Sunday, a video showing a heated interaction between Washington and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner, was posted on X, where it went viral.

The Mavericks star dated Brittany Renner in 2021. The two share a son together, PJ Jr. According to reports, the viral clip of their argument is from when Washington arrived to pick up his son.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After Washington’s $90 million extension with the Mavericks was announced on Wednesday, fans reacted to the news, mentioning Brittany Renner, in light of her recent viral interaction with the NBA star. Here’s what fans said:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

PJ Washington's wife reacts to his $90 million extension with the Mavericks

PJ Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, was also involved and exchanged expletives with Brittany Renner and his mother, as seen in the video shared to social media. On Thursday, Chanel posted a message on Instagram, reacting to Washington's extension with Dallas.

"Protected and BLESSED congratulations my baby," she wrote.
Ad
Alisah Chanel&#039;s Instagram story
Alisah Chanel's Instagram story

Washington started dating Alisah Chanel shortly after his split from Brittany Renner and married her in October 2023, after proposing in August 2022. The couple co-parents Chanel's son, Aiden, and has a son together, Preston, born in December 2022.

Ad

With a new deal in place, Washington is likely to be one of Dallas' most important players next season. The team will be without Kyrie Irving for an extended period as he heals from an ACL injury.

Until Irving recovers, Anthony Davis and PJ Washington will lead the charge as the No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg finds his footing in the league. Irving's absence could also lead to a bigger role on offense for Washington.

The Mavericks finished last season as the 10th seed in the West and failed to reach the playoffs after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated them in the play-in.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications