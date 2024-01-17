Brittany Renner shares heartwarming snaps of son PJ Washington Jr. first trip to Disney's Animal Kingdom

Back in 2020, Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington met social media influencer Brittany Renner, which ended up in the two being together and having a child. However, two months after the announcement of their child, the couple called it quits. They are in a co-parenting situation.

On Wednesday, Renner shared an image of her spending time with their son at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Bay Lake, Florida.

It was a heartwarming Instagram post between Brittany Renner and her son, P.J. Washington Jr. For a child, there's no better feeling than ending 2023 and starting the new year by spending time at Disney's Animal Kingdom, as Renner mentioned in the post's caption.

Additionally, the Hornets forward was nowhere to be seen in the post as she was with her mother at the theme park.

Brittany Renner talked about P.J. Washington being a reliable father, despite their breakup

Speaking with Revolt World's Jason Lee, Brittany Renner talked about the adjustment that she is doing with P.J. Washington as co-parents to properly raise their son, P.J. Jr. During the interview, she commended her ex-boyfriend for being a supportive father.

"If we have a schedule where it's alternating - I get Monday and Tuesday," Renner said. "He gets Wednesday [and] Thursday ... we alternate Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Am I single mom then, still? Or it's just because I'm single, I don't have a partner? Because his father is very present and takes care of him.

"I mean my son, I ain't going to lie ... he's in a multimillion-dollar house, he gets dropped off in a Lamborghini, he ain't hurting for nothing."

Being a single parent is no walk in the park. However, Renner sees herself in a different situation, as she doesn't feel alone when it comes to taking care of her son. Despite how things ended between her and the Charlotte Hornets forward, it has remained civil between them as they value the importance of their son growing up correctly.

There's no mistaking that having two parents together is better than them being split from one another. Regardless of their situation together, the two seem to be handling co-parenting as best as they can.

Brittany Renner talked about splitting up with P.J. Washington

Speaking on VH1's "Basketball Wives," Brittany Renner briefly opened up about breaking up with the Hornets forward in July 2021 when their son was only two and half months old.

"My son was two and a half months old when I decided that I had enough of my child's father," Renner said. "His behavior wasn't matching up with the heart that I got to know."

Adjusting one's way of living after splitting up with the father of the child is challenging in its own right. However, Brittany Renner had a strong support system alongside her, which allowed her to reach a better place in her state of mind and living.

