Brittney Griner's childhood pictures: How did the WNBA star look in childhood?

Brittney Griner is one of the most recognizable faces in the WNBA following her ordeal in Russia in 2022. The WNBA star is now back on American shores and competing in the WNBA.

However, being one of the most recognizable faces of a sports league comes with its drawbacks. It's likely that Griner struggles to enjoy going out in public without being stopped by fans and asked for autographs or pictures.

So, would you be able to tell Griner from her childhood photographs? Let's take a look at how much she has changed.

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury

The above picture shows Griner as we all recognize her now - with short hair and tattoos.

You may also remember her with longer hair, which she donned before coming back to America. Yet, as a child, the Phoenix Mercury star looked vastly different, and to many of us, she would probably be unrecognizable.

Brittney Griner, Baylor Universit

Here is the WNBA star during her college days, when she was playing for Baylor University before entering the professional ranks. The facial features are still recognizable, but it would certainly be a little more difficult to be sure it was Griner before approaching her for an autograph or selfie.

During her time at Baylor, Griner averaged 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 56.9% from the field, 40% from the three and 74.7% from the free-throw line - proving that she was destined for the big leagues.

Brittney Griner, High School

Here is Griner during her high school days. Again the WNBA star is recognizable but clearly doesn't have the same facial maturity we see now, along with a slighter frame and of course, no body art.

As such, we can certainly deem that Brittney Griner hasn't changed too much since her high school days. She would likely still be easy to spot when looking at her yearbook - the same can be said for college as well.

When does Brittney Griner next play basketball?

If you're wondering when Brittney Griner will next be on your television screen, the Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to play the Dallas Wings on Thursday (June 8). Interestingly, the two teams will then face off for a second time two days later as the WNBA season begins to pick up pace.

This season, Griner has participated in four games for the Mercury, averaging 22 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.3 blocks per contest, shooting the rock at a 68.2% clip from the field and 33.3% from the perimeter.

The Dallas Wings are second in the WNBA Western Conference and could prove to be a stern test for Brittney Griner and her team. However, given Pheonix's offensive talent, we can expect two tightly contested games with some high-level basketball being played.

Before the Dallas Wings turn their attention to Phoenix, they will first have a contest against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday (June 4).

