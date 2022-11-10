Brittney Griner’s release at the forefront of POTUS Joe Biden: “I’m determined to get her home and get her home safely”

There have been reports of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner transferring to a Russian labor camp after being sentenced to nine years of imprisonment.

Sports Illustrated recently updated that US President Joe Biden is determined to get Griner back home and is currently trying to convince Russian president Vladimir Putin to a prisoner exchange, which would legally bring her back.

"We've been engaging on a regular basis...My hope is that now that the election is over, Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and will be able to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange. My intention is to get her home. I am determined to get her home and get he home safely."

If President Biden is true to his word, then he'd better work on a negotiation fast as Russia's penal colonies aren't exactly the safest place to hold people captive. According to CNN, the majority of prisons in Russia are penal colonies where prisoners are frequently forced to do labor and are housed in barracks rather than cells.

Amnesty International also reported that prisoners are frequently transported over great distances within the nation in crowded railway cars, and the perilous trips can last up to a month. Additionally, inmates enter prisons with outdated infrastructure and overcrowded conditions.

Given the conditions that await Brittney Griner, she could possibly go through all that torture if the US doesn't find a way to get her out of Russia.

Why did Brittney Griner get arrested in Russia?

Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February of this year as she was found guilty of trying to smuggle illegal drugs into Russia in August. According to sources, Griner will now serve nine years in the penitentiary colony if US President Joe Biden fails to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Griner appealed to the court on October 25 during her trial in an effort to get her prison term reduced, but was unfortunately denied. What will occur after that remains uncertain and she has not yet stated if her attorneys plan to appeal the case to higher Russian courts.

Sources claim that Griner didn't intend to smuggle drugs into Russia. It was her doctor who recommended cannabis to her in order to relieve the pain from her injuries. However, she has already been sent to the Russian forced labor camp.

