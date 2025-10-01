"Bro bagged A’ja Wilson and just saying anything" - NBA fans clown Bam Adebayo for pushing on Heat’s contender status despite offseason trade fiasco

Bam Adebayo made a bold call about his Miami Heat ahead of the 2025-26 season, saying he expects the team to exceed outside expectations. His statement turned into a running joke among fans.The Heat were active in the offseason but failed to land their star trade targets, leaving them without any headline-grabbing moves. Departures included Kyle Anderson, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson, while incoming pieces were Precious Achiuwa, Simone Fontecchio and Norman Powell.With those moves, Miami looks to build on last year’s No. 10 finish. They snuck into the playoffs through the play-in but were crushed by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Still, Adebayo thinks the team is capable of more.“People [are] going to call us crazy, but I think we’re a contender,” Adebayo said (per Andscape).Fans roasted him, with several tying their jokes to his girlfriend, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.“Bro bagged A’ja Wilson and just saying gah damn anything😭,” one said.“Bam think the Heat traded for Aja I’m crying,” another said.Here are other reactions to his statement.Cisco Lake @FJL_1317LINKHe didn't say what for, though. Contend for 8th or 7th place? Play-In? Contend to land the #1 pick in 2026?Swish Street @SwishStreetLINKWhen did Bam get CTE?🎲 @RLOsteppaLINKContender for the #1 pick☮️ @Ja_Stay1KLINKContender for play-in right??While Bam Adebayo's take might sound overly optimistic, the Eastern Conference looks more open this year with major injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton likely shifting the balance.This season also marks Miami’s first full year since trading Jimmy Butler, a deal that returned Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 17 games for the Heat last season.A’ja Wilson credits Bam Adebayo for growth in her gameA’ja Wilson, fresh off her historic fourth WNBA MVP, credited Bam Adebayo with helping refine her skills. She said his influence sharpened her footwork.During ESPN’s Holly Rowe’s Game 3 report of the Aces-Fever semifinal series, Wilson opened up on Adebayo’s impact.&quot;I’m better this year because I had a front-row seat to one of the best in the game,&quot; Wilson said, per Rowe. &quot;His footwork is such an underrated part of his skill set.&quot;Adebayo even joined the surprise MVP reveal at Aces practice on Sept. 21, appearing alongside Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, team owner Mark Davis and Wilson’s father.Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for Las Vegas, while also earning co-Defensive Player of the Year honors and leading the Aces’ midseason surge to the No. 2 seed.