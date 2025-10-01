  • home icon
  "Bro bagged A'ja Wilson and just saying anything" - NBA fans clown Bam Adebayo for pushing on Heat's contender status despite offseason trade fiasco

"Bro bagged A’ja Wilson and just saying anything" - NBA fans clown Bam Adebayo for pushing on Heat’s contender status despite offseason trade fiasco

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 01, 2025 01:22 GMT
WNBA: All Star Skill Challenge - Source: Imagn
NBA fans clown Bam Adebayo for pushing on Heat’s contender status - Image Source: Imagn

Bam Adebayo made a bold call about his Miami Heat ahead of the 2025-26 season, saying he expects the team to exceed outside expectations. His statement turned into a running joke among fans.

The Heat were active in the offseason but failed to land their star trade targets, leaving them without any headline-grabbing moves. Departures included Kyle Anderson, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson, while incoming pieces were Precious Achiuwa, Simone Fontecchio and Norman Powell.

With those moves, Miami looks to build on last year’s No. 10 finish. They snuck into the playoffs through the play-in but were crushed by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Still, Adebayo thinks the team is capable of more.

“People [are] going to call us crazy, but I think we’re a contender,” Adebayo said (per Andscape).

Fans roasted him, with several tying their jokes to his girlfriend, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

“Bro bagged A’ja Wilson and just saying gah damn anything😭,” one said.
“Bam think the Heat traded for Aja I’m crying,” another said.

Here are other reactions to his statement.

While Bam Adebayo's take might sound overly optimistic, the Eastern Conference looks more open this year with major injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton likely shifting the balance.

This season also marks Miami’s first full year since trading Jimmy Butler, a deal that returned Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 17 games for the Heat last season.

A’ja Wilson credits Bam Adebayo for growth in her game

A’ja Wilson, fresh off her historic fourth WNBA MVP, credited Bam Adebayo with helping refine her skills. She said his influence sharpened her footwork.

During ESPN’s Holly Rowe’s Game 3 report of the Aces-Fever semifinal series, Wilson opened up on Adebayo’s impact.

"I’m better this year because I had a front-row seat to one of the best in the game," Wilson said, per Rowe. "His footwork is such an underrated part of his skill set."

Adebayo even joined the surprise MVP reveal at Aces practice on Sept. 21, appearing alongside Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, team owner Mark Davis and Wilson’s father.

Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for Las Vegas, while also earning co-Defensive Player of the Year honors and leading the Aces’ midseason surge to the No. 2 seed.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

