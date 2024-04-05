"Bro is better than half of Pistons" - Fans rally behind Mac McClung's NBA dreams after G-League guard wins MVP award

Mac McClung was named 2023-24 G-League MVP. It is the first time he has won the award to go alongside with his G-League Rookie of the Year in 2022. The two-time slam dunk champion led the league in scoring this season with 25.7 points per game this season in 27 games. He led the Osceola Magic to the No. 1 seed in the East in the G-League Playoffs.

McClung has long been a fan favorite. Given his leaping ability and smaller frame, many fans are drawn to his game. His performances during the slam dunk contest also grew his fan club.

Now, those fans are clamoring for McClung to get another shot at the big leagues. Many took to X to call for McClung’s promotion from the minor league. Some claimed he is better than players on current rosters of the worst teams in the league.

“Someone league him already… Bro is better than half of the Pistons, wizards, and Blazers. At least it could bring some value. Business move,” one fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one to take some shots at current NBA rosters. Many others stuck up for McClung, saying he deserves a shot at the NBA once again given some of the current rosters being trotted out in the league.

“And he still won’t even receive a Roster spot on the Hornets smh,” one fan wrote.

Other fans are simply dumbfounded at how McClung cannot find a place in the league. They are wondering what else he needs to show to get a roster spot in the NBA.

“He's a champ, MVP,scoring leader, 2x dunk champ, all rookie team, and ROY in the G league. WHAT DOES THIS MAN NEED TO DO TO GET A SERIOUS ROSTER SPOT??” one fan wrote.

Others called out specific players that Mac McClung should be playing over in the NBA. One said he is better than Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn, who just dropped 50 points in his last outing.

“Better than Malachi Flynn,” one fan wrote.

Mac McClung stats

Mac McClung won a G-League championship in 2023. Now the G-League MVP is leading the No. 1 seed Osceola Magic to another potential title run.

He lit up the league this season, leading the G-League in scoring with 25.7 points per game. It was a career high for the guard in his G-League career.

He shot 50.9 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from 3-point range and 84.3 percent from the free throw line this season. He also contributed on defense and playmaking with 1.3 steals and 6.6 assists per game.

Mac McClung has played in just four NBA games in his career as compared to 112 career G-League games. He averaged 8.3 ppg in those four games.

The Orlando Magic could call him up after the G-League playoffs as a backup guard for their playoff roster if space opens up on their roster. The Magic are currently in fourth in the East and are destined for the playoffs so even if McClung gets called up, he may not get much playing time.