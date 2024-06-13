"Bro doing counseling now" - NBA fans clown Luka Doncic for scrutinizing his impulsive reaction to getting fouled out in Game 3

Following their Game 3 loss on Wednesday, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are faced with the near-impossible and never-done-before task of coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals. Perhaps one of the biggest contributors to the loss was the fact that Luka fouled out with a little over four minutes left and the Mavs down by just three.

This was the first time that Luka fouled out in a playoff game and he and ESPN's Malika Andrews had a conversation about it. In the interview, the five-time NBA All-Star talked about the feeling of letting his teammates down.

Many fans who saw Doncic's interview with Andrews had no empathy for the beleaguered star. Instead, he was clowned in the comments section of X.

"Bro doing counseling now," @EMoneyP1 said.

"He's getting swept Malika," @TizzmeExtension pointed out.

"His PR team at work bro," @Yeaderrr tweeted.

Meanwhile, other fans could not get over the fact that Luka was being interviewed like this in the middle of the series.

"Never seen PR like this in the middle of a finals before. Unreal," @That1BlakGinger said.

"How does he have time to do a whole ass interview during the finals lol," @FullstopPicks wondered.

"Wtf is this 'tell all' celebrity looking kind of interview in the middle of competing in the NBA Finals? is this normal? honest question," @mrclcdr asked.

A sit-down interview like this is typically reserved for the offseason or even a few seasons down the line after an iconic series concludes. However, striking while the iron is hot and putting a player on the spot even before a series has concluded could be a new way to get fresh perspectives and candid insights from players.

Brian Windhorst scrutinizes Luka Doncic's behavior following Mavs' Game 3 loss

Luka Doncic has been vocal in his criticisms regarding the officiating throughout the NBA Finals. He has made sure that the officials hear him when he disagrees with a call.

This behavior has caught the attention of ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who said that Doncic probably deserved several technical fouls in the 106-99 Game 3 loss alone. Windhorst pointed out that this behavior has become par for the course for Luka. He also said that this has become frustrating to watch because of how talented the Slovenian superstar is.

Luka Doncic leads the NBA in technical fouls for the 2023-24 season, including the postseason with 19. From 2020-23, Luka was assessed a total of 45 technical fouls in the regular season alone.

While techs are called at the referees' discretion, these figures reflect how much Doncic gets into it with the officials. This can be a problem in must-win games in the regular season but is exacerbated when going up against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

