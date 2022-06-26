“Bro you don’t have a damn thing to prove, shut it down” - Kendrick Perkins on falling out with Kevin Durant after being best friends with him, says he spilled the beans after being told to keep things in-house

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins have come at each other in recent years for several reasons. However, Perkins revealed that they were once good friends before things got bad.

Perkins had plenty to say about KD's current situation with the Brooklyn Nets. He thinks Durant should be more vocal, especially when it comes to holding his teammates accountable.

The former NBA champ also suggested that Durant leave the Nets whether Kyrie Irving stays or not. As things stand, Durant's decision might be dependent on how negotiations between the Nets and Irving go.

Kevin Durant says he has "no involvement at all" in Kyrie Irving's contract decision.



The feud between Durant and Perkins has intensified over the years, and Perkins gave insight into how it started. The ESPN analyst recalled that things went badly after a rant on television.

On "The Old Man & the Three with JJ Reddick and Tommy Alter," Perkins said:

"The same Perk you see on television is the same guy that I was in the locker room. So, I will say the same thing to the guys as far as holding them accountable. Me and Kevin Durant fell out, right?

"We went from being best friends to him playing at Golden State, and when he tore his Achilles, I remember going to his house because I was out there working the game in the finals. I mean, when he had the calf strain.

"I went to his house, and I was like, 'Look bro, you don't have a damn thing to prove, shut it down. There's no reason for you to even be playing you're a two-time champion two-time finalist MVP.' So, what'd he do? He go out there and play, right? And ended up tearing his Achilles.

"The next day I go on TV and I fire Bob Myers up. Yo, Bob Myers put pressure on him to play. I spilled all the beans that I wasn't supposed to say. I was supposed to keep in-house, but I didn't know.

"I'm just speaking my mind and taking up with my boy. I didn't really give a damn about Bob Myers. I was just pissed off that you know KD was out there playing. He shouldn't have been."

While that might have been the start of their beef, several other factors have escalated things. In 2020, Perk called Russell Westbrook the best player to ever put on an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey.

That whole saga turned a bit messy, with Kevin Durant pointing out Perkins' poor production while Perkins called Durant a coward.

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins were once teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder

(L-R) James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins and Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Perkins joined the OKC Thunder a few years after winning a championship with the Boston Celtics. He stayed in Oklahoma for around four years and played alongside Durant and Westbrook.

In that period, OKC was a regular in the playoffs, and they had deep runs. Their best playoff run came in the 2011-12 season.

Following an incredible Western Conference playoff display, the Thunder reached the NBA Finals. Although they had the second-best offense in the league, they were no match for the Miami Heat's "Big Three."

Led by LeBron James, Miami went on to win four straight games after losing Game 1 on the road. Although OKC made several attempts to contend for a title, they never made it past the conference finals.

