"Bro finally left strip club" - 'Fat suit' theories return as NBA fans send in rib-tickling reactions to James Harden's training camp arrival

James Harden called Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey, a "liar" during his China tour with Adidas in August after trade conversations with the LA Clippers hadn't panned out the way Harden intended to following his trade request.

After all the offseason drama between Harden and Morey, the 10-time all-star reportedly showed up for the Sixers' training camp ahead on Wednesday.

Harden didn't attend the team's media day on Monday, resulting in a possible fine from the league, as reported by NBA TV's Jared Greenberg.

His decision to be present in the 76ers' training camp garnered a number of reactions from NBA fans.

"Bro finally left the strip club," one tweeted.

From the fan reactions, they are already anticipating a complicated and chaotic setting for the Philadelphia 76ers with a disgruntled James Harden.

As Morey was not able to work out a deal with the Clippers regarding Harden, it is yet to be seen how the situation develops.

Daryl Morey talks about the James Harden situation

During media day, Daryl Morey addressed the situation with Harden with the notion of a scenario that works in the best interests of all parties involved.

"I want to address James Harden," Morey said. "He's not here today. He continues to seek a trade and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and hopefully all parties."

From Morey's comments alone, working towards a middle ground seems to be the goal at this point. With the present tension between him and Harden, the coming season for the Sixers has been put in jeopardy.

This is coming from a disappointing finish, falling in the second round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, despite Joel Embiid winning his first MVP award last season.

Their defeat came after leading the series 3-2 with a chance to eliminate Boston at their home arena. In Game 7, the Sixers' star players did not play to their standards. Embiid and Harden combined for 24 points (8-for-29 shooting, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range) and nine turnovers.