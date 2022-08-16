Create

"Bro finna be hating on the lebron family for the next 30 years", "Generational hating" - Fans send in comical reactions to Skip Bayless criticizing Bronny James' highlight dunk

Bronny James looks on at a game.
Siddhant Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Aug 16, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Skip Bayless has been a harsh critic of LeBron James. Bronny James has recently gone viral for a highlight dunk. However, Bayless criticized Bronny's highlight, leading to fans sending in amusing reactions.

As a senior in high school, James has garnered attention for his exploits on the basketball court. Playing alongside his brother, Bryce James, Bronny gained major props from his father, LeBron. The two are currently playing on the Club Basketball Euro Tour.

Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW

Bronny flew down the court and threw down an emphatic jam over an opposition player. Going up strong, the younger James put up a dunk reminiscent of his father.

Bronny James putting up HIGHLIGHTS 😱 (via @SportsCenter) https://t.co/ThwYDhtgos

However, the spectacular play wasn't enough to protect Bronny from Skip Bayless' radar. Taking to Twitter to react to the play, Bayless criticized Bronny:

"Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though."
Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though.

With NBA fans taking note of Bayless' tweet, they sent in hilarious reactions. Here are some of the best responses to Skip's tweet:

@RealSkipBayless Ay ayyyy ayyy leave Bronny out of it. We’re not doing this for 30 more years.
@RealSkipBayless Skip criticizing Bronny in 2036: https://t.co/cjf4YNPEsq
@RealSkipBayless Skip everyday when he wakes up https://t.co/BUzyINR1vW
@RealSkipBayless How can you hate on a high schooler when you’ve never even touched rim in your life
@RealSkipBayless Own him. Bronny is a bust
@RealSkipBayless Like father like son. Shut up skip. Once again you’re wrong. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 https://t.co/LTphOn1okh
@RealSkipBayless He’s like 16
@RealSkipBayless https://t.co/92df16prl8
@RealSkipBayless At this point we have to applaud Skip for his consistency and dedication to his craft. There will never be another Skip Bayless.
@RealSkipBayless cut it out, you too old for that
@RealSkipBayless Skip worried about kids? @FBI we got one on our hands. https://t.co/oKpUYA93Vb
@RealSkipBayless no way you hating on a kid 😭
@RealSkipBayless 90 year old talking about a 16 year old start ur own family lil bro 😭
@RealSkipBayless bro finna be hating on the lebron family for the next 30 years
@RealSkipBayless You’re 70 years old brother
@RealSkipBayless nah this kind of hate is unheard of😭😭
@RealSkipBayless He really inherited a hater lmaoooo this is crazy
@RealSkipBayless Generational hating 😭

Skip Bayless' comments succeeded in gathering traction. Several fans engaged with the tweet. While the general tone seems dismissive of the analyst's take, it also mocks his dedication to criticizing the LA Lakers superstar.

However, Bronny's play is a must-watch for fans of the game. Displaying his potential on the international stage, the younger James dropped 25-points against the French team. However, his contributions weren't enough to lead the California Club to a win.

With one game left on the tour, Bronny and Bryce will face off against a team in Rome to finish their 12-day trip.

Bronny James draws attention from collegiate programs

Bronny James in action for Sierra Canyon
Bronny James has been listed as a four-star recruit this season. This listing is a great sign for LeBron James' son as he prepares to take his next step towards a professional basketball career.

Analysts are projecting Bronny to get drafted when he becomes eligible in 2024. In the meantime, he will likely play at least one collegiate basketball season. With UCLA, Ohio State and Michigan in the mix, Bronny James has plenty of options of where to play.

Bronny James is being recruited by UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, among others, per @PaulBiancardi https://t.co/JBiWVa8HCm

Considering that Bronny has only tapped the surface of his potential, there is much room to grow. With his extensive skillset and pedigree, he is an impressive prospect.

Currently ranked at No.39 among recruits in the 2023 ESPN 100. However, Bronny still finds himself far from being an impact player on the national scale.

