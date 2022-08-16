"Bro finna be hating on the lebron family for the next 30 years", "Generational hating" - Fans send in comical reactions to Skip Bayless criticizing Bronny James' highlight dunk

Skip Bayless has been a harsh critic of LeBron James. Bronny James has recently gone viral for a highlight dunk. However, Bayless criticized Bronny's highlight, leading to fans sending in amusing reactions.
As a senior in high school, James has garnered attention for his exploits on the basketball court. Playing alongside his brother, Bryce James, Bronny gained major props from his father, LeBron. The two are currently playing on the Club Basketball Euro Tour.
Bronny flew down the court and threw down an emphatic jam over an opposition player. Going up strong, the younger James put up a dunk reminiscent of his father.
However, the spectacular play wasn't enough to protect Bronny from Skip Bayless' radar. Taking to Twitter to react to the play, Bayless criticized Bronny:
"Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though."
With NBA fans taking note of Bayless' tweet, they sent in hilarious reactions. Here are some of the best responses to Skip's tweet:
Skip Bayless' comments succeeded in gathering traction. Several fans engaged with the tweet. While the general tone seems dismissive of the analyst's take, it also mocks his dedication to criticizing the LA Lakers superstar.
However, Bronny's play is a must-watch for fans of the game. Displaying his potential on the international stage, the younger James dropped 25-points against the French team. However, his contributions weren't enough to lead the California Club to a win.
With one game left on the tour, Bronny and Bryce will face off against a team in Rome to finish their 12-day trip.
Bronny James draws attention from collegiate programs
Bronny James has been listed as a four-star recruit this season. This listing is a great sign for LeBron James' son as he prepares to take his next step towards a professional basketball career.
Analysts are projecting Bronny to get drafted when he becomes eligible in 2024. In the meantime, he will likely play at least one collegiate basketball season. With UCLA, Ohio State and Michigan in the mix, Bronny James has plenty of options of where to play.
Considering that Bronny has only tapped the surface of his potential, there is much room to grow. With his extensive skillset and pedigree, he is an impressive prospect.
Currently ranked at No.39 among recruits in the 2023 ESPN 100. However, Bronny still finds himself far from being an impact player on the national scale.