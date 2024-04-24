"Bro having flashbacks lol": NBA fans in splits over Chris Paul's viral reaction to Luka Doncic trash-talking Clippers crowd 

At the moment, Luka Doncic is leading the charge for the Dallas Mavericks as they take on the LA Clippers in round one. A recent photo of the MVP finalist has fans joking at some reactions in the background.

On Tuesday night, Doncic put up 32 points and nine assists in a three-point win for the Mavericks. During the game, photos of him were taken while he was letting out a burst of emotion. In the background was Golden State Warriors Chris Paul.

NBA fans instantly began making fun of Paul's reaction, stating that Luka Doncic is giving him flashbacks.

Most fans brought up what Doncic has done to Paul in the past, mainly when they faced off in the postseason when the former All-Star was with the Phoenix Suns.

"Lmaooooooo he’s like this freakin guy," one fan said.

"Bro said "he did that to us too," another fan said.

"CP3 gunna have PTSD," said one fan.

Thanks to this impressive performance from Doncic, the Mavs were able to spoil Kawhi Leonard's return and even their series up at one.

Chris Paul has witnessed playoff Luka Doncic firsthand

The reason why fans were making jokes about Chris Paul's reaction is because he has be in this situation before. A few years ago, he was on the wrong side of a dominant "Playoff Luka" performance.

After making the NBA Finals in 2021, the Phoenix Suns were looking to get back there the following year. In the second round of those playoffs, they were matched up against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

This series was notable because it sparked the rivalry between Doncic and Devin Booker. The two were constantly going at one another, but it was the Mavericks star who would end up having the last laugh.

The second-round series between Dallas and Phoenix ended up going seven games. In that pivotal Game 7, Doncic made sure that it was his team that would be advancing to the conference finals.

Paul and the Suns had a game to forget, as they lost by 33 points. Luka Doncic finished the night with 35 points and 10 rebounds on a stellar 12-for-19 shooting. The most memorable thing about his performance that night was that he had more points than the Suns at halftime.

The Mavericks knocked off the Suns that year, but their playoff run didn't last much longer. They ran into Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals, where'd they lose in six games. Dallas could hang on to the fact that they lost to the team who went on to win the championship that season.

