"Bro, why you flopping?" - Iman Shumpert on the only thing people had against LeBron James, and why LeBron did it after all

LeBron James and Iman Shumpert won an NBA championship together back in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Show, Shumpert said that James is possibly the greatest athlete in history and explained why "The King" flops so much.

Shumpert, who was teammates with James for four seasons in Cleveland, believes the only misconception about LeBron is his flopping. At 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, it's frustrating for some people to see James flail on contact and exaggerate any collision with the opposition.

The 2021 Dancing with the Stars winner explained that LeBron James flops to get calls from referees. James is a gifted individual and he gets fouled most of the time. However, if he doesn't flop to show the extent of the foul to the referee, James does not get the call in his favor.

Shumpert believes that is the main reason why the four-time NBA champion started flopping.

"The worst thing we had against LeBron is, 'Bro why you flopping?' And literally he start flopping because he like, 'Bro, I got to get these free throws if these people getting free throws.' He’s like, 'Bro I’m really getting hit.' So he’s like 'I'll sell it for you since they can’t see it because I’m so strong y’all can’t see me getting fouled," Shumpert said.

James has been in the NBA since 2003 and he's adjusted to everything that has happened in the league. Flopping has become a part of the NBA and some people will associate it with James himself.

Iman Shumpert believes that LeBron James carries the stigma of losing too much in the NBA Finals

Iman Shumpert and LeBron James were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the same interview on The Bootleg Kev Show, Iman Shumperts believes that his losing record at the NBA Finals has become a stigma for LeBron James. "The King" has won four NBA championships, but also lost six of them in his 17-year NBA career so far.

There was a stretch in the last decade wherein James went to the NBA Finals eight straight times. James won two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He won his fourth in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James' six losses in the finals came against the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. He lost to the Spurs in 2007 and 2014, lost to the Mavericks in 2011 and lost to the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

NBA @NBA

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2020



👑 2007201120122013201420152016201720182020 @KingJames ' NBA Finals journey! 2007201120122013201420152016201720182020👑 @KingJames' NBA Finals journey! https://t.co/vfNScVazke

Some people look at James' record in the NBA Finals and often compare it to Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. It's really unfair to blame all the Finals losses to LeBron since not all were his fault. He was too young against the Spurs in 2007 and the Warriors were too stacked for James to take down alone.

However, LeBron James could be blamed for the meltdown against the Mavericks in 2011. There was too much pressure at the time and it looked like LeBron caved into it, affecting his performance.

Nevertheless, James has developed as a player and became one of the best clutch players of his generation. He'll be turning 37 years old in less than two weeks and he's still playing like a top-five player in the league. If the LA Lakers can get it together, there's a chance Lebron could win his fifth NBA championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron James tonight:



34 Points

7 Rebounds

2 Assists

2 Steals

68% FG LeBron James tonight:34 Points 7 Rebounds 2 Assists 2 Steals68% FG https://t.co/RFvoU3Gr0C

Edited by Diptanil Roy