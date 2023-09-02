“Bro gonna tag with Kim Jong Un” – Dennis Rodman debuting in AEW Collision wrestling match has NBA fans in shambles

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman is set to make a comeback at the United Center, where he won a three-peat, alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, but this time, in the wrestling ring.

AEW has revealed that “The Worm” will mark his debut with the promotion during its "Collision" event this weekend.

While it isn’t Rodman’s first time venturing into wrestling, this move elicited hilarious reactions from fans who claim he’s still doing side quests at 62.

“Bro [is] gonna tag with Kim Jong Un,” one fan said.

"Literally, why," another fan added.

Dennis Rodman's wrestling career

Rodman, known for his colorful personality and on-court and off-court antics, first ventured into the world of professional wrestling during the late 1990s. His wrestling career was a brief but memorable part of his overall sports and entertainment legacy.

In 1997, Dennis Rodman entered the world of professional wrestling by signing with World Championship Wrestling (WCW). This was a time when the wrestling promotion was engaged in the famous Monday Night Wars against WWE (formerly WWF), and they were always looking for ways to attract mainstream attention.

Rodman's involvement in WCW was closely tied to his friendship with wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Together, they formed an alliance and became known as "The NWO" (New World Order).

Rodman made several in-ring appearances during his time in WCW. He participated in a few tag team matches alongside Hogan against other wrestling stars. One of the most notable matches was at WCW's "Bash at the Beach" pay-per-view event in 1997, where they faced Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone, another NBA player who briefly dabbled in wrestling.

Another memorable moment from the Hall of Famer's wrestling career came when he teamed up with Hogan to face DDP and talk show host Jay Leno in a tag team match. This event, which took place at WCW's "Road Wild" pay-per-view in 1998, garnered significant media attention.

The Worm’s first venture into wrestling was relatively short-lived, lasting for a little over a year. He made occasional appearances and was primarily involved in high-profile matches, but he didn't pursue a long-term career in the wrestling world.

Dennis Rodman has consistently been unpredictable, eccentric, and captivating. His upcoming appearance at AEW this weekend is definitely something worth keeping an eye on.

