"Bro doing GTA thug life stuff in Miami" - NBA fans abuzz as Jimmy Butler's $130,000/month rental property lawsuit surfaces

Jimmy Butler has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors since joining the team at the trade deadline, but it would seem that the problems he tried to leave in Miami aren't going to leave him alone. News surfaced today that Butler is being sued for staying in his house in Miami Beach for two months after his lease agreement expired in August.

Ad

Fans reacted on social media to the news that broke on Friday about the situation. This lawsuit serves as an epilogue to the Butler-Miami Heat trade saga that dominated NBA media for two months.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The lawsuit, which is currently being investigated in court, accuses Jimmy Butler of not paying the agreed-upon rent amount of $130,000/month for the time he stayed at the house after his lease expired. Five Star, the group that filed the lawsuit and owns the property, also alleges that Butler caused $125,000 in damages to the house.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans' reactions ranged from humor to confusion to disappointment as fans voiced their opinions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro is such a little kid," one disappointed fan said.

"he’s literally such a diva," claimed another.

"Why is bruh like that hahahha," joked one fan.

"why am i not surprised that jimmy did this," one comment said, not shocked.

One Golden State Warriors fan defended Butler, telling him to focus on winning on the court instead.

Ad

"...don’t worry about it goat, get us that ring," the fan commented.

Jimmy Butler has found a new home with the Warriors

Jimmy Butler made a show of forcing his way out of Miami and faced significant backlash for it, but so far, his decision has paid off. The Golden State Warriors are 7-1 since acquiring Butler from the Heat. He has significantly boosted their defense and provided Steph Curry some rest by getting to the free throw line, averaging 7.5 attempts per game.

Curry has seen a boost to his performance with Butler as his running mate, scoring and assisting more. The Warriors were written off at the beginning of the season compared to the rest of the Western Conference talent, but if Butler continues to positively impact the lineup, they could make a deep playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.