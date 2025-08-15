"Bro hit Michael Jordan's signature shimmy" - NBA fans in awe of Steph Curry's son Canon Curry pulling slick move in Warriors star's camp

Canon Curry, the son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, stole the spotlight at the Curry Brand camp on Thursday, impressing onlookers with his shooting touch and dribbling skills.An Instagram clip posted by Ballislife captured the younger Curry pulling off shot fakes, dribble moves and draining jumpers over older opponents.While in the shotmaking drill he skipped the dribble and drove straight to the basket for two layups, fans still raved over his shooting and composure, especially when he pulled out a version of Michael Jordan’s famous shimmy. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Bro hit Jordan’s signature shimmy 💯😭,” one fan said.“Look a mini Curry man such an inspiration 🥲,” another commented.“If you thought the 3point record wont be broken I can say lil man next up 😂,” another said.“That jab step is gonna be lethal!” another wrote.“Omg not another one😭😭😭,” another said.“Everything else aside… is shooting a hereditary trait ??? 😭😭🔥” another asked.NBA fans in awe of Steph Curry's son Canon Curry pulling slick move in Warriors star's campCanon, born in 2018, is Steph and Ayesha Curry’s second youngest child and just celebrated his 7th birthday in July.Steph Curry to hold first basketball camp in AsiaSteph Curry is bringing his Curry Camp to Asia for the first time as part of the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour.The camp, organized by Under Armour, which makes Curry’s signature sneakers, will run Aug. 18-20 in Chongqing, China.The World Tour also made a stop in San Francisco from Aug. 13-15.“I’m incredibly excited for this year’s tour — not only to host Curry Camp in San Francisco but also to bring it to Asia for the first time,” Curry said in a statement.“I’m looking forward to working with some of the best young athletes in the world and immersing ourselves once again in the culture and history of the region.”The Asia leg will showcase some of Under Armour’s top athletes from the region. San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox was initially slated to attend in person but, as Under Armour announced in late July, will now participate virtually.The Warriors have strong ties to Asia, frequently celebrating Filipino Heritage Night and releasing special jerseys for Chinese New Year.