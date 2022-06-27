"Bro, this is a joke! This is so unfair... It literally ruined like four or five years of basketball" - Evan Turner reminisces guarding Golden State Warriors with 'Hamptons Five' lineup during KD era

The historically great 73-9 Golden State Warriors stunned the NBA when they acquired Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016. Following a disastrous loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors retooled themselves by adding one of the league’s greatest scorers ever.

With KD in Oakland, opponents were already shaking their heads even before the season started, thinking about how to defend against the Warriors. Evan Turner, who played for the Portland Trail Blazers at the time, recently revealed what it felt like facing the Bay Area team in Durant’s time:

“I remember we were in preseason. I'm looking at Mo Harkless I’m like, ‘If he curls, switch this.’ I think it was KD taking the ball out. And I’m like, ‘We can switch this and switch that.’”

Turner continued:

“And when I started looking around, it was KD, Klay [Thompson], Steph [Curry], Dray [Draymond Green], Dre [Andre Iguodala]. I’m like, ‘Bro, this is a joke! This is so unfair.’ We can’t switch anything. There’s no advantage to us….”

He concluded:

“It literally ruined like four or five years of basketball, but in a good way.”

The lineup featuring Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green was referred to by many names. They were commonly referred to as the Hamptons 5 and the Death Lineup. Regardless of what name they went by, they simply terrorized the NBA on their way to back-to-back titles.

If not for injuries to Durant and Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals, they could have had a Grand Slam. Opponents had no answer to three of the best shooters the league had ever seen in Curry, Thompson and Durant. The trio were also surrounded by two of the best playmakers in Green and Iguodala.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann

Kevin Durant

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Andre Iguodala

Shaun Livingston

David West

Zaza Pachulia

JaVale McGee



The 2016-17 Warriors were ridiculous

In KD’s tenure with the Golden State Warriors, the team led the NBA in offensive ratings in two seasons and finished third in one. They also topped the league in points per game for two straight years and were second by a hairline during the 2018-19 season.

The Golden State Warriors destroyed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers during Kevin Durant’s time

The Golden State Warriors' Death Lineup pulverized opponents. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

After infamously blowing a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors made sure a repeat would not happen again. Kevin Durant’s presence on the roster overwhelmingly made the Bay Area team the favorites to win the title.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were 1-1 in two championship series before KD’s arrival. They were 0-2 the rest of the way, with Durant winning back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards in those wins.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Kevin Durant was the best basketball player on the floor in the 2017 NBA Finals, 2018 NBA Finals and for 11 mins in the 2019 NBA Finals.



LeBron’s passionate media and fan base felt his move to Golden State prevented Bron from catching Mike in rings, so they had to diminish it. Kevin Durant was the best basketball player on the floor in the 2017 NBA Finals, 2018 NBA Finals and for 11 mins in the 2019 NBA Finals.LeBron’s passionate media and fan base felt his move to Golden State prevented Bron from catching Mike in rings, so they had to diminish it. https://t.co/mItol9YasI

The Golden State Warriors won the 2017 championship by a score of 4-1 before blanketing the Cleveland Cavaliers the next season. Golden State averaged 121.6 and 116 points respectively in those championship battles.

