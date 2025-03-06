"Bro just admitted he a Curry merchant" - Fans react as Steve Kerr claims he would have been fired in 2 years if he chose Knicks over Warriors in 2014

Steve Kerr returned to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, more than 10 years after the New York Knicks offered him their head coaching job. Kerr turned them down to sign with the Golden State Warriors, ultimately winning four NBA championships.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs," Kerr was asked about his decision to reject the Knicks' offer in favor of the Warriors. He admitted that if he had chosen New York, he likely would have been fired within two years and would have returned to working as a television analyst or commentator.

"I would have been fired within two years and I'd be doing television right now," Kerr said.

One of the main reasons Kerr chose the Warriors was Steph Curry, who turned out to be a generational talent. Fans didn't miss the chance to make light of Kerr's choice, saying Curry rescued his coaching career.

"Bro just admitted he a Curry merchant," a fan wrote.

"Did Curry save his coaching career?" another fan asked.

"Luckiest dude in the game of basketball coat-tailed Jordan's titles and got thrown into a dynasty! Lucky," another fan commented.

Steve Kerr has been at the helm of Golden State since 2014, winning four NBA championships in 10 seasons. The Warriors have reached the NBA Finals five times during that span, though they have also missed the playoffs three times.

"Bet on the Warriors and Steph," a fan tweeted.

"Thank god for Curry 🤣 I don’t know if I could listen to Kerr commentary," one fan remarked.

"The Knicks were horrible back then speaking as a lifelong fan of the team," another fan commented.

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Steve Kerr signed a two-year, $35 million contract to stay with the Warriors. The acquisition of Jimmy Butler has reinvigorated Kerr's offense, with Curry looking fresher and on a mission.

Steve Kerr calls out the NBA and referees

Speaking to reporters last Monday, Steve Kerr suggested that the NBA should enforce the rules more strictly by calling traveling violations more frequently. While he praised referees for improving their communication, he believes they are overlooking clear infractions

"You know it's a problem when there are like a hundred fans in the stands and every coach on the sideline when I'm watching film and everyone is (signaling for a travel call)," Kerr said, according to ESPN.

"Everyone is seeing it, so we are clearly not teaching as a league our officials to look at the feet. ... The entire game is based on footwork. We need to enforce traveling violations and we are not doing it and I don't understand why."

Traveling violations are no longer called as frequently as they were in previous eras, a trend many fans have pointed out throughout the league.

