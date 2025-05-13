"Bro is a Laker": Fans erupt as Damian Lillard 'removes everything Bucks-affiliated' in latest $365 promotion

Between being sidelined with a blood clot and suffering an Achilles injury, Damian Lillard's season did not end how he or the Milwaukee Bucks wanted. Looking ahead to the offseason, fans bashed the star guard for his actions regarding a recent promotion.
Long before he was traded to the Bucks in a blockbuster deal, Lillard built deep roots in Portland during his time with the Trail Blazers. While he might not play there anymore, he is eager to keep up one of his longstanding traditions.
On Monday afternoon, Damian Lillard put out a post for the basketball camp he'll be holding in Portland. It is a four-day for teenage boys and girls in the area, and costs $350 dollars.
It did not take long for people to start bashing Lillard for this post, many pointing out that he removed everything related to the Bucks from his photo.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Others jabbed at Lillard regarding the price, feeling that is way too expensive for a camp. Especially for a player who is fresh off suffering an injury that takes nearly a year to recover from.
"wtf is this sh*t. Why remove everything bucks affiliated??? Weird af. Also fuck that price, you got a damn torn Achilles, participation should be $10." One fan said.
"$365 ? Mf scamming out there in portland." Another fan said.
"$365??? N***a you charging more than floor seats to a pelicans game," said one fan.
Damian Lillard posts inspirational quote following surgery on injured Achilles tendon
As mentioned before, this season ended on a rough note for Damian Lillard. After working hard to be on the floor for his teammates in the playoffs, he ended up just falling victim to a different injury.
Now, just shy of his 35th birthday, Lillard begins a long road to recovery. That said, the nine-time All-Star seems ready to take on the challenge.
Back on May 2nd, the Bucks announced that Lillard had undergone a successful surgery to repair his injured Achilles tendon. Later that day, the Bucks star took to social media to send a message to his fans. He posted an inspirational quote on X (formerly Twitter) talking about always getting back up no matter the obstacle.
“Our Greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall”
Given the stage of his career that he's in, many are skeptical about how Damian Lillard will look upon returning from this injury. It is a tough blow for any player, let alone one in his mid-30s with 12 years of NBA mileage under his belt. Nonetheless, Lillard seems ready to do whatever in hopes of returning to form for the Bucks in 2026.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.