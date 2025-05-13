  • home icon
  • "Bro is a Laker": Fans erupt as Damian Lillard 'removes everything Bucks-affiliated' in latest $365 promotion

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 13, 2025 14:24 GMT
Fans erupt as Damian Lillard 'removes everything Bucks-affiliated' (Source: Imagn)

Between being sidelined with a blood clot and suffering an Achilles injury, Damian Lillard's season did not end how he or the Milwaukee Bucks wanted. Looking ahead to the offseason, fans bashed the star guard for his actions regarding a recent promotion.

Long before he was traded to the Bucks in a blockbuster deal, Lillard built deep roots in Portland during his time with the Trail Blazers. While he might not play there anymore, he is eager to keep up one of his longstanding traditions.

On Monday afternoon, Damian Lillard put out a post for the basketball camp he'll be holding in Portland. It is a four-day for teenage boys and girls in the area, and costs $350 dollars.

It did not take long for people to start bashing Lillard for this post, many pointing out that he removed everything related to the Bucks from his photo.

Others jabbed at Lillard regarding the price, feeling that is way too expensive for a camp. Especially for a player who is fresh off suffering an injury that takes nearly a year to recover from.

"wtf is this sh*t. Why remove everything bucks affiliated??? Weird af. Also fuck that price, you got a damn torn Achilles, participation should be $10." One fan said.
"$365 ? Mf scamming out there in portland." Another fan said.
"$365??? N***a you charging more than floor seats to a pelicans game," said one fan.

Damian Lillard posts inspirational quote following surgery on injured Achilles tendon

As mentioned before, this season ended on a rough note for Damian Lillard. After working hard to be on the floor for his teammates in the playoffs, he ended up just falling victim to a different injury.

Now, just shy of his 35th birthday, Lillard begins a long road to recovery. That said, the nine-time All-Star seems ready to take on the challenge.

Back on May 2nd, the Bucks announced that Lillard had undergone a successful surgery to repair his injured Achilles tendon. Later that day, the Bucks star took to social media to send a message to his fans. He posted an inspirational quote on X (formerly Twitter) talking about always getting back up no matter the obstacle.

“Our Greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall”

Given the stage of his career that he's in, many are skeptical about how Damian Lillard will look upon returning from this injury. It is a tough blow for any player, let alone one in his mid-30s with 12 years of NBA mileage under his belt. Nonetheless, Lillard seems ready to do whatever in hopes of returning to form for the Bucks in 2026.

Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
