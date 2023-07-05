'Bro literally owns 4th of July': Kevin Durant's Warriors move 7 years ago still scars NBA fans' psyche

On July 4, 2016, Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world by leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to team up with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Seven years later, NBA fans are still salty about the decision, as they saw Durant's move as creating an unfair playing field within the NBA.

As such, some fans took to Reddit on July 4, 2023, to share their thoughts and feelings on Durant's decision.

Durant ended up winning two championships during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. However, most NBA fans believe those championship rings come with an asterisk due to the talent level on the Warriors' roster.

Draymond Green discussed the negative impact Kevin Durant had on the Warriors

During a recent interview on the 'Podcast P with Paul George, Draymond Green revealed how Kevin Durant's arrival in Golden State caused him to have a crisis of confidence.

"We have our success, then KD comes, my individual game as far as scoring and shooting suffered because then that became so much of what they wanted me to do. The shooting wasn't a priority at all..."

"I started being called and viewed as a non-shooter, when in fact, I shot 37% from 3 like no one was just helping off of me. But then I started being like spoke to and viewed as a non-shooter just because I was doing so much to get those guys involved."

"I lost my confidence and so I lost my confidence in my shot. And, you know, I'm trying to get K involved, I'm trying to get Steph, I'm trying to get Klay involved. In my mind, I'm thinking, like, 'Man, Steph came down and hoisted three crazy shots and because he did Klay just came down and hoisted one from half court and next time, he came down and hoisted one from the other side of half court.'

Durant is now part of a new superteam with the Phoenix Suns following their addition of Bradley Beal this summer. As such, all eyes will be on Durant and Devin Booker when the new NBA season begins to see if the superstar forward can add another championship to his career resume.

