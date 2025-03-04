"Bro need the Shaq treatment when it comes to cars"- NBA fans stunned over 7’4” Victor Wembanyama struggling to squeeze in sports car

NBA fans were stunned after watching Victor Wembanyama struggling to fit inside a sports car. In a video posted by Overtime on X, formerly known as "Twitter," the San Antonio Spurs star had both his legs outside the car and kept trying to squeeze inside his potential next purchase.

Reacting to the video, a fan hilariously wrote that Wemby was trying to fit inside a car that was shorter than him.

"Bro if you longer than the whole dam car you ain’t fitting in the front seat 😭," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested to the NBA star to buy a custom special edition for himself. One even poked fun at the Spurs star saying that he needed a bus to travel.

"Time to make a special edition," wrote the fan.

"Ni**a better be looking for a bus 😭," another fan wrote.

"That ni**a need to buy a limousine," the fan wrote.

Comparing his struggle with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, some fans said that Victor Wembanyama should follow Shaq's path.

"Bro need the Shaq treatment when it comes to cars 🤣," the fan wrote.

"He has to be like Shaq and buy a custom one that's elongated so he can fit," another fan wrote.

Commenting on his long legs, a fan hilariously said that Victor Wembanyama could drive the car from the backseat.

"Bro can drive form the backseat 😂😂," the fan wrote.

Sports injury doctor reveals the blood clot could have "killed" Victor Wembanyama during All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama was having a stellar season with the Spurs, potentially securing the Defensive Player of the Year award if he had played the season. However, the NBA shut him down after the Spurs medical team found a blood clot in his right shoulder, diagnosed as a deep vein thrombosis.

Although the diagnosis is largely feared for ending NBA careers, the Spurs star has a world-class medical team and history on his side. For one, Wemby's blood clot was found in his shoulder. Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram also had a similar issue in 2019 and was eventually treated with surgery.

Victor will receive world-class treatment and there is hope that he will return to the lineup next season. However, sports doctor Dr. Brian Sutterer was just thankful that Victor was safe. Sutterer said that the clot was probably there even during the All-Star Game and was thankful that it didn't reach his lungs.

"What’s terrifying about this is that the clot was likely there during the All-Star Game and could have moved to the lung and killed him," Sutterer told Yahoo Sports. "I’m really impressed the Spurs doctors found it in just 24-48 hours."

Mirza Teletović and Chris Bosh are two players whose careers have ended due to a blood clotting condition. However, their clots were found in the lungs, unlike Ingram and Wemby's whose conditions were detected in the shoulders. So, there is a big hope for Wemby's return next season.

