“Bro, the pickup point on that ni**a is when he get past half” - Former NBA champion makes a strong argument in favor of Steph Curry’s inclusion as a top 10 player of all-time 

Kevin Garnett believes Steph Curry belongs among the NBA's top 10 players of all-time. Garnett argued with former teammate Paul Pierce after Pierce said that Curry isn't a top 10 player.

Here's what Garnett said on the collaborative episode between the "KG Certified" and "All The Smoke" podcasts:

"Bro, the pickup point on that ni**a, is when he get past half. ... If you tired, what do you do? You run back half court. ... You can't do that with him. You got to zigzag him. You got to get to bed at night for that man, dog!"

Garnett added:

"We're gracious to be in the MJ (Michael Jordan) era. We've been gracious to being in the Kobe (Bryant) era. Even Shaq (O'Neal), Shaq changed the game. ... This man has changed the game. He made every guard think they got range."

(From 51:57 to 52:37)

Steph Curry's fourth championship and maiden NBA Finals MVP award have created a buzz surrounding where he ranks in history. Up until then, he wasn't as close to being considered a top 10 all-time player.

However, analysts, former players and fans have realized that it's not just the championship wins that put Curry in that category. Curry's influence on the game has been a factor in him moving up the rankings.

Steph Curry changed the game with his shooting. He forced the entire league to adapt to 3-point shooting, making it a crucial aspect in the NBA today. The younger generation has also gotten influenced.

This massively helps Curry's case in moving up the rankings ladder. Not all great players have influenced the game like Curry, so the Warriors superstar is in the category of a select group of players to have achieved the feat.

Another championship and finals MVP will likely solidify Steph Curry's status as a top 10 player of all-time

Steph Curry not winning the NBA Finals MVP was a stumbling block in his inclusion as a top 10 player ever. He won the award last season, but his critics believe Curry didn't deserve a spot in that conversation. However, a fifth championship win and another finals MVP could put the debate to bed and solidify his status in history.

He would have as many championships and finals MVPs as the late Kobe Bryant. If it happens this season, he will also have one more championship than LeBron James, his biggest rival over the last decade.

Steph Curry proved he could lead the Warriors to a championship win last season without Kevin Durant, who was instrumental in the Dubs' 2017 and 2018 championship runs. To achieve that feat again would leave Curry's doubters little room to argue against his spot in history.

