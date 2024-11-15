"Bro pulled a Drake": Fans react after Kevin Durant's birthday tribute to a young boy goes viral 

Throughout his adult life, Kevin Durant has been in few serious relationships and hasn't had any children. However, the superstar forward recently threw fans online for a loop when a photo began circling of him holding a young child.

In the photo's caption, Durant is giving a birthday shoutout to the six-year-old boy. There has been a lot of speculation about who it could be, but nothing has been confirmed as to who it is.

As the photo of Kevin Durant continues to make the rounds on social media, NBA fans have poured in with reactions.

Some fans jabbed at Durant, joking that there is no way the child could be his.

"Na lil man hair to good." One fan said.

"That’s his nephew. Yk da goat married to the game," another fan said.

"Dis gotta be ai," said one fan.

Many believe that the child is the son of KD's brother, Tony Durant. The two have always shared a close bond as they grew together. Aside from Tony, KD also has a pair of half-siblings.

When he isn't catching social media off guard with his posts, KD is still one of the NBA's top talents on the floor. He has helped the Phoenix Suns come out of the gates to a 9-3 record, good for third in the Western Conference. For the season, the former MVP is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kevin Durant explains why he hasn't had kids yet

Since entering the NBA, Kevin Durant has put a lot of time and energy into perfecting his craft. Zeroing in on becoming an all-time great comes at a price, one of them being him putting family life on the back burner.

While being interviewed by his former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, KD was asked about not having kids yet. He feels it hasn't happened yet because of all the attention he puts on his work.

"I mean that's a big commitment," Durant said. "I always felt like I was just really zoned in on my work and my alone time and my free time. Too much for me to lock in on something like that."

Kevin Durant followed up by saying that a family is something he'd want in the future and feels that waiting has been beneficial for him. The extra time has allowed him to mature and figure himself out more before becoming a father.

It's worth noting that Durant was close to possibly having a family early in his career. Back in 2013, he got engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright. However, the two split up before tying the knot.

