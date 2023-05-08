"Bro’s been on that Marcus Smart film"- NBA fans are in shambles after Suns owner Mat Ishbia flops to get Nikola Jokic a tech

On Sunday during Game 4 of the Nuggets' Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Suns, an unexpected altercation took place between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Jokic was attempting to retrieve the ball following a stoppage in play, but Ishbia held onto it, preventing him from doing so. In response, Jokic shoved Ishbia down, resulting in a technical foul for the Nuggets star.
The incident sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with some fans suggesting that Ishbia may have exaggerated his reaction to Jokic's push.
“Bro’s been on that Marcus Smart film,” one fan said.
“Damn, even the owner flopping,” another said.
However, some fans defended Ishbia, noting Jokic’s massive size in comparison to the Suns' owner:
“Jokic is 280 lbs and ten times the owner’s height. I’m not sure if this is a flop all the way but go off,” one fan said.
“Jokic is 300 pounds and seven feet, that ain't no flop,” another said.
Mat Ishbia on his vision for the Phoenix Suns
Mat Ishbia hasn’t been the Phoenix Suns’ owner very long. This comes as he officially took over in February, midway through the season. However, he has already made his presence felt amongst fans, through his infectious energy and strong leadership style.
During a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Ishbia spoke about what his first few months as Suns owner have been like. He then talked about his vision for the franchise, highlighting his strong desire to win:
“People have been very grateful to me, and I’m grateful to them that they’ve welcomed me to The Valley and the Phoenix area,” Ishbia said.
“You know, with the past ownership, a lot of things happened. I wasn’t there obviously, so I told the guys and gals at the company we’re going forward. We’re going forward with this vision. I laid out the vision so every person who works in the organization, including the players, (understands) here’s what we’re gonna go do, and here’s how we’re gonna accomplish it, and we’re gonna work every day to do it.
“I think people are very excited that I’m the new owner. I think they know I’m young, I have energy, I’m excited about it, I love basketball, I wanna win. Like, I’m a fan more than I’m an owner, I’m much closer to the fans than I am to the owners, like, I just want to win. So whatever it takes to win, we’re gonna do what it takes to win. And you can’t win every single year, you can’t win every game, but we’re gonna try.”
