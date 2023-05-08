"Bro’s been on that Marcus Smart film"- NBA fans are in shambles after Suns owner Mat Ishbia flops to get Nikola Jokic a tech

On Sunday during Game 4 of the Nuggets' Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Suns, an unexpected altercation took place between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Jokic was attempting to retrieve the ball following a stoppage in play, but Ishbia held onto it, preventing him from doing so. In response, Jokic shoved Ishbia down, resulting in a technical foul for the Nuggets star.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Suns Owner Mat Ishbia with the flop Suns Owner Mat Ishbia with the flop 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ycdWnHf6TE

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with some fans suggesting that Ishbia may have exaggerated his reaction to Jokic's push.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Bro’s been on that Marcus Smart film,” one fan said.

broth19 @saquadsbarkley1 @TheNBACentral Bros been on that Marcus smart film @TheNBACentral Bros been on that Marcus smart film

“Damn, even the owner flopping,” another said.

However, some fans defended Ishbia, noting Jokic’s massive size in comparison to the Suns' owner:

“Jokic is 280 lbs and ten times the owner’s height. I’m not sure if this is a flop all the way but go off,” one fan said.

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ I’m not sure if this is a flop all the way but go off @TheNBACentral Jokic is 280lbs and ten times the owners heightI’m not sure if this is a flop all the way but go off @TheNBACentral Jokic is 280lbs and ten times the owners height 😂 I’m not sure if this is a flop all the way but go off

“Jokic is 300 pounds and seven feet, that ain't no flop,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Nikola Jokic’s altercation with Mat Ishbia:

Takuache 6ix9ine @Takuache6ix9ine @TheNBACentral Owners should be in a suite or at home not court side @TheNBACentral Owners should be in a suite or at home not court side

plasticono @plasticono215 @TheNBACentral Nah jokic did push him tho. Why is he running into the crowd when it’s not even his teammate? @TheNBACentral Nah jokic did push him tho. Why is he running into the crowd when it’s not even his teammate?

🎡 @ATLSportStan @TheNBACentral Mat Ishbia been watching to much nba why is he flopping @TheNBACentral Mat Ishbia been watching to much nba why is he flopping

VERY happy Kings fan @WeStillSuck @TheNBACentral He definitely flopped but Jokic is 7’0 and 285 lbs so I wouldn’t be surprised if he fell anyways @TheNBACentral He definitely flopped but Jokic is 7’0 and 285 lbs so I wouldn’t be surprised if he fell anyways

mj23_world @mj23_world @TheNBACentral Jokic is like a giant who is unaware of his own strength he didnt mean that @TheNBACentral Jokic is like a giant who is unaware of his own strength he didnt mean that 😅

Mat Ishbia on his vision for the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia

Mat Ishbia hasn’t been the Phoenix Suns’ owner very long. This comes as he officially took over in February, midway through the season. However, he has already made his presence felt amongst fans, through his infectious energy and strong leadership style.

During a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Ishbia spoke about what his first few months as Suns owner have been like. He then talked about his vision for the franchise, highlighting his strong desire to win:

“People have been very grateful to me, and I’m grateful to them that they’ve welcomed me to The Valley and the Phoenix area,” Ishbia said.

“You know, with the past ownership, a lot of things happened. I wasn’t there obviously, so I told the guys and gals at the company we’re going forward. We’re going forward with this vision. I laid out the vision so every person who works in the organization, including the players, (understands) here’s what we’re gonna go do, and here’s how we’re gonna accomplish it, and we’re gonna work every day to do it.

“I think people are very excited that I’m the new owner. I think they know I’m young, I have energy, I’m excited about it, I love basketball, I wanna win. Like, I’m a fan more than I’m an owner, I’m much closer to the fans than I am to the owners, like, I just want to win. So whatever it takes to win, we’re gonna do what it takes to win. And you can’t win every single year, you can’t win every game, but we’re gonna try.”

For Mat Ishbia's full interview, click here.

Poll : 0 votes