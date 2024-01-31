"Bro said losing is in Charlotte’s DNA": Terry Rozier dissing Hornets' losing culture' amid Heat's skid has NBA fans in shambles

The Miami Heat are on a seven-game losing streak, four of which have come with former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in the lineup. Miami sent Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick to Charlotte for Rozier. Many called the trade a resounding success for the Heat but that hasn’t translated on the court it.

Since Rozier’s arrival, the Heat have lost by an average of 17.8 points and have struggled on both ends of the floor. They have not looked like the team that reached the 2023 NBA Finals. From fourth in the Eastern Conference, they have dropped to seventh with a 24-23 record.

Amid the losing slump, Terry Rozier said in an interview that the Hornets were “kinda used to losing.” According to him, things in Miami are “different” because “nobody wants to lose” and “nobody is fine with it [losing].

Basketball fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to his claims:

“Bro said losing is in Charlotte’s DNA”

“Scary Terry” had a 117-181 record with the Charlotte Hornets. He signed with the team after a successful four-year stint with the Boston Celtics. Before he was traded to the Heat, he was Charlotte’s deadliest offensive threat when LaMelo Ball was injured.

While the Hornets are consistently underachieving, the Miami Heat have been the opposite. Behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat became the first play-in team to reach the NBA Finals where they were swept by the Nuggets. Terry Rozier’s addition was seen by many as a significant boost in Miami’s quest to get over the hump this season.

Terry Rozier hasn’t had one practice with the Heat

Terry Rozier has already played four games for the Miami Heat but he hasn’t had the chance to practice with his new team. Rozier is taking a crash course in playing under coach Erik Spoelstra’s system. He struggled in his first three games but showed glimpses of what he can do for the Heat on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

“Scary Terry” had 21 points on 8-14 shooting, including 4-6 from deep. Only Jimmy Butler had a more prolific night than him in the 118-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Spoelstra had this to say about Terry Rozier’s struggles adapting to the new system and his teammates:

"It's a shame that we're working through what we're working through, so we can't fully capitalize on things that he can and will help our team. ... As tough as this is, as frustrated and angry as we all feel about it, you've got to get through it. … There's no denying this is an uncomfortable time and we've got to get work together and continue to burn through it."

Expand Tweet

Rozier and the Miami Heat will try to snap out of their funk on Wednesday when they host the Sacramento Kings.

