"Bro thinks he's an alien": Victor Wembanyama ignites NBA fans frenzy after using Star Wars reference to sum up his rookie season

Presumptive Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama left fans absolutely stunned throughout his rookie season. Apart from showcasing a level of athleticism and finesse that we've never seen before for his size, Wembanyama also cemented his place in NBA history with his play. While expectations were high before the start of the season, Wembanyama has lived up to the hype.

For example, early on in the season, he became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal to log 100+ points and 10+ blocks through his first five career games. Moreover, he joined the 30+ point 10+ rebound and six+ block club, cementing himself as the first rookie since Tim Duncan to accomplish the feat.

As Wembanyama showed on the court during his rookie year, the sky is the limit, and we've yet to see his ceiling. Moreover, off the court, he has shown a level of maturity that makes him stand out from the rest, indicating that he has no desire to be involved with partying.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a rookie season that lived up to the high expectations set for him, Wembanyama took to social media to reflect. Apart from dropping a Dragon Ball Z reference in the caption, he also included a picture from Star Wars.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The image shows a young Luke Skywalker with Master Yoda on his back, teaching him the ways of the force. The reference, likely regarding he and famed coach Gregg Popovich, as well as the Dragon Ball Z reference, drew quite a few reactions from fans.

@Wemby - Instagram comments

@Wemby - Instagram comments

@Wemby - Instagram comments

@Wemby - Instagram comments

@Wemby - Instagram comments

Looking at Victor Wembanyama's stunning play his rookie season and why the young superstar isn't surprised by his play

Before Victor Wembanyama had set foot on an NBA court, anticipation was building around the league regarding his arrival. During the offseason, before the NBA draft, former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo warned his teammate Serge Ibaka of what was to come.

As the "Greek Freak" explained, he had seen Wembanyama play and was confident that when the French star joined the league, everything would change. His words, although at the time were a word of caution for Serge Ibaka, now look more like an incredibly wise prediction.

Since joining the league, Victor Wembanyama has continued to impress, cementing his place in the NBA record books with some impressive performances. As previously mentioned, his plays put him in the record books alongside greats like Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

While, as we've seen, in many cases when a hyped player enters the league, they fall short of the high expectations set by fans and analysts. In the case of Victor Wembanyama, he not only lived up to the hype, he has arguably surpassed it.

The way he sees things, when you put in the work, it's tought to be surprised with the results. As he explained in an interview with The Ringer:

"I wouldn't say surprised because to me it's impossible to be surprised by you know, your own performance, good or bad 'cause it's you know, ultimately, everything is a result of your own work and your own you know mentality so I always want more so I'm not surprised."

With plenty of time to prepare before his sophomore year, Victor Wembanyama is only just beginning to hit his stride.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback